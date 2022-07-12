ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, WI

Mural to honor Krause

waupacanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt commissioned for Chester L. Krause Memorial Park in Iola. Jordyn Brennan has been commissioned to paint a mural for the Chester L. Krause Legacy Park, located at Water Street and Chet Krause Drive in Iola. Brennan is a visual artist and educator originally from Hortonville. She received a...

waupacanow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Local veteran opens northeast Wisconsin’s first Teriyaki Madness

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new restaurant to try? Well, Teriyaki Madness in Oshkosh is now open to the public and customers can come and ‘experience the madness’. Teriyaki Madness is a popular restaurant franchise with locations across the country, and now northeast Wisconsin has...
OSHKOSH, WI
waupacanow.com

Leitner, David

David Russell Leitner, 71, of Waupaca passed away on July 12, 2022 at Bethany Home in Waupaca, Wisconsin under the care of ThedaCare hospice from an aggressive cancer. He was born at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 1, 1951. He attended Milwaukee Lutheran High-School and Nicolet High school in Milwaukee. He later moved to the Waupaca area and attended the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. He had a long career as a union carpenter in the Central Wisconsin area.
WAUPACA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Catholic Diocese updates school policy on gender and pronouns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay updated its school policy on gender issues for the upcoming school year. The new Catholic Foundation for Human Sexuality policy took effect on July 1. It affects what the diocese calls a wide range of gender-related issues, including gender identity, pronouns, and same-sex attraction.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Utah State
City
Iola, WI
WSAW

Wausau closes overflow yard waste site

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau has closed the overflow yard waste site. The site was located at 1300 Cleveland. The location was opened up to help residents with storm damage following the storm on June 15. City leaders said there is no longer room at this location for residents to dump safely.
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

Bickley, Edna

Edna F. Bickley, age 100, of Scandinavia, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on January 6, 1922 in Twin Falls, Idaho to the late Curtis and Ina (MacKenzie) Osborn. On June 21, 1940 she married Clyde Bickley in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Together they raised 4 children: 2 sons and 2 daughters. In June of 1957, they purchased a dairy farm in Mosinee, and in 1967 they moved to Iola and farmed with their daughter, Carolyn and son in law: Leroy and their son Stanley and daughter in law: Joann. In 1975 they retired to a small farm in Scandinavia. Edna was known to be a great cook, loved her flowers and gardening along with pets. She was faithful, hard worker, she was content with whatever situation she was in. Edna loved her family, was inspiring to all and was a living and walking testimony to all who knew her.
SCANDINAVIA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Upper Iowa University#Art
spectrumnews1.com

Major deal: SentryWorld readies to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open

SentryWorld used to be the crown jewel. For golf courses in Wisconsin, it was this state’s first destination golf property and gained national recognition after it was completed in 1982. What You Need To Know. The 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship will be held at SentryWorld Golf Course in...
STEVENS POINT, WI
waupacanow.com

Board reviews school nurse report

New London school board members received an end-of-year summary from the School Health Services department at its June 27 board meeting. Director of Pupil Services Kandi Martin shared the report provided by School Nurse Susan Resch. New London’s Health Services Department consists of Resch, three health aides, and a physician...
NEW LONDON, WI
waupacanow.com

Radaszweski, Cecilia

Cecilia Aleksandra Radaszweski, age 92, of Almond, WI, passed away on July 9, 2022 at Aspirus Stevens Point, WI. She was born on December 31, 1929 in Poland, daughter of Antoni and Cecylia (Konczak) Szymanski. On April 25, 1953, she married Frank Radaszweski in Chicago, IL and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1996.
ALMOND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Titletown welcomes new tenant to U.S. Venture Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown Development welcomed a new tenant to the U.S. Venture Center on Tuesday afternoon. Aon, a leading global professional services firm will be the company moving into the U.S. Venture Center, located within walking distance of Lambeau Field. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy was there...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
waupacanow.com

Middle school adds coed soccer

Clintonville Middle School will add coed soccer to its spring athletic offerings during the next school year. The Clintonville School Board unanimously approved adding the sport to the district’s offerings when it met June 27. Superintendent Troy Kuhn told the board that Shaun Liesch, the activities director, sent a...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
wiproud.com

Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin officials: Suspected powerboat driver contacted, still looking for others

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 arrested in Westfield armed robbery

WESTFIELD, Wis. — Two people were arrested following an armed robbery in Westfield on Tuesday, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. The robbery happened just after 4:45 a.m. at the Refuel Pantry Mobil Gas station in Westfield. Sheriff Joe Konrath said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money.
WESTFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy