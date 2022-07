The Book Burrow, formerly an online book store, is now operating at a brick-and-mortar space at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the business, which is located in the back room of the address on Pecan Street, opened July 12 but will have a grand opening event Aug. 6. Black said The Book Burrow is no longer an online operation, but she still sells some inventory via the web. The Book Burrow sells new and used children's, young adult and adult books in all genres. Black said customers may email her for more information at [email protected] or reach out on social media platforms including Facebook. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO