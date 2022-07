The consolidation of Bluffs and Winchester School District has hit a snag again. The Bluffs School Board declined to form the Committee of 10, which would have been the next step in consolidation of the two districts. The committee would have been responsible for overseeing the process of consolidation, including establishing a property tax rate for a new district that would be placed on the ballot for voters to decide, and determining what the district’s assets like buildings would be used, among other responsibilities. A previous attempt to form the Committee of 10 failed last June.

