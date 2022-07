The Buffalo Sabres started their first day of development camp on Wednesday, July 13, and a good number of fans came out to watch. Top prospects like Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, and Mattias Samuelsson were all in attendance along with most of the Sabres’ recent draft class in 2022. The three-hour event featured drills for passing, team play, odd-man rushes, and close quarter chances, which ended up showing off some players more than others.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO