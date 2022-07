LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead and landed another driver in jail. According to the Lakeland Police Department, a Toyota Highlander driven by Michael Angelo Diaz, 39, entered the path of a Suzuki motorcycle as he was turning left from Doris Drive, trying to cross South Florida Avenue to travel northbound around 11:45 p.m. on Friday. As a result, the two vehicles collided and Diaz fled on foot, according to police.

