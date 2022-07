This week, SBA Pro-Life America Candidate Fund announced its endorsement of Gov. Ron DeSantis for reelection. “We’re proud to endorse Governor Ron DeSantis, a fearless advocate for the unborn and their mothers and for the will of Floridians,” said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “Gov. DeSantis is right: science shows unborn children are human like us and feel excruciating pain in brutal late abortions. Lives are being saved today thanks to his strong leadership, and he continues to stand up for the people’s right to enact their values in the law – not have abortion on demand until birth imposed on them by unelected judges. We are grateful for his unflinching commitment to moms and babies and look forward to his re-election victory.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO