FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Tuesday morning stabbing at a southeast side gas station that left one person injured. Police were called to the Marathon in the 5400 block of South Anthony Blvd. at 10:12 a.m. Officers say two men were arguing inside the gas station and continued into the parking lot. As one man got into his vehicle to leave, he stopped, got out and stabbed the victim in the upper torso area. The stabber then fled the area in his vehicle.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO