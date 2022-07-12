ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

NPSO: Archeologist dies in Kisatchie National Forest

By Christa Swanson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHhaW_0gcvXcVn00
Archeologist Kaylen Gehrke dies in Kisatchie National Forest (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that an archaeological worker for Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts died from a possible heat stroke.

Kaylen Gehrke of Longview, Texas, conducted an archaeological survey with two co-workers when she became ill around 2:14 p.m. Monday. First responders located the group on Forest Service Road #321 Bayou Camp Road off of the Longleaf Vista in Kisatchie National Forest. Her co-workers were performing CPR until help could arrive.

EMS attempted to revive her, but Gehrke died at the scene. Natchitoches Parish Coroner Asst. Coroner Steven Clanton says there were no apparent signs of foul play, and he believes her death may be heat-related. Her body will be transported to Shreveport for an autopsy.

Monday was reportedly Gehrke’s first day on the job.

The National Weather Service reported temperature for Natchitoches was 98 degrees with a heat index of over 107 degrees at the time of her death. Natchitoches Parish has been under several continuous heat advisories.

Deputies and the NWS warn that heat-related illnesses are one of the leading causes of death and request the public drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. They also warn young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Comments / 1

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

Video Shows Raging Fire Near Hwy 31 Between Longview and Kilgore, Texas

Someone from Longview, Texas posted a short video yesterday on a social media page. They had captured a fire raging as they were making their way to Kilgore on Highway 31. UPDATE AS OF 2:09 P.M. Thursday, July 14: Longview Fire Department Chief J.P. Steelman told CBS 19 the fire was caused by high winds in the area. They responded to a request for help from the Gregg County Fire Marshal's Office.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Suspicious vehicle call leads to weekend rescue of lost Provencal man suffering from heat exhaustion

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The possible heat-related death of an archaeological worker Monday in the Kisatchie National Forest isn't the only call Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies have made in recent days attributed to scorching temperatures. Saturday, deputies rescued a Provencal man who suffered from heat exhaustion while searching for arrowheads near...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KLTV

2-vehicle collision in Cherokee County leaves 1 driver dead

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash left one driver dead in Cherokee County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, the driver of a Buick LeSabre was traveling northbound on US Highway 69 about six miles south of Jacksonville. While attempting to change lanes, the driver of the LeSabre failed to control its speed and struck the back left of a trailer being towed by the driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup. The driver of the LeSabre then traveled across both lanes and struck the embankment, overturning onto its top.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas man dead after car strikes embankment, overturns

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 9:30 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US 69, just south of Jacksonville. The preliminary investigation indicates car,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Longview, TX
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Accidents
Longview, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Natchitoches Parish, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas commissioner, 50 others cited in Cherokee County cockfighting bust

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas commissioner received a citation for allegedly attending a cockfighting ring in Cherokee County in May, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. Morris County Commissioner Todd Freeman for Precinct 4 received the citation, said officials. Dickson said law enforcement are also working to get a warrant for […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
fox40jackson.com

Texas family dines at North Carolina Waffle House, then robs it

A Texas family who sat down for a meal at a Waffle House in North Carolina Monday before robbing it has been arrested, police said. The Hillsborough police announced the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday, saying they received assistance from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Flint man found shot on porch accused of attacking homeowner

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has been arrested 11 days after he was shot by a homeowner. Toland Kareem Montgomery, 42, is charged with injury to elderly. He was arrested on the charge on July 5 and is being held on a $350,000 bond. According to an...
FLINT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npso#Forest Service Road#Ems
KETK / FOX51 News

13-year-old, 8-year-old dead after crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An 8-year-old and a 13-year-old were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on July 5. According to DPS, the wreck occurred on SH 64, approximately five miles southwest of Tyler at around 5:10 p.m. The vehicles involved were a 2003 GMC Envoy, carrying two adults and four […]
TYLER, TX
KTAL

Woman wounded in second Shreveport shooting in 5 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Highland neighborhood early Thursday. This is the second person in Shreveport wounded in a shooting in five hours. Officers arrived at the scene on the 300 block of Robinson Pl. just after 3:30 a.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NWS
scttx.com

SH7 West Near CR 1210 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

July 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 7 West, just west of County Road 1210, that occurred on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 3am, a grey 2000 Ford Expedition SUV was traveling...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KSLA

14-year-old shot in Shreveport, taken to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police responded to reports of a shooting in Shreveport Wednesday afternoon. It happened Wednesday, July 13 around 4:40 p.m. on Hardy Street near Jewella and Hassett avenues, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. At least half a dozen units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Late-night house fire in Tyler causes significant damages

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler house was significantly damaged following a late Wednesday night fire. Tyler firefighters responded to the blaze around 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Old Oak Circle in Tyler near the Flint area. No injuries have been reported yet and investigators are working to determine the cause.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Panola County grand jury indicts Rosenberg man in connection with auto fatality

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Panola County grand jury has indicted a Rosenberg man in connection with the death of a motorist in 2021. The indictment charges Fabian Chapa-Chapa, of Rosenberg, with criminally negligent homicide when they failed to yield the right of way by not stopping at a stop sign on Highway 79, causing the death of Lukebra Juan Voneric Allison on September 9, 2021.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Intersections back open in Tyler after storms cause outages

(12:42 p.m.) – All intersections are functioning and the area of S. Broadway at Rusk Street is open, officials said. ______________________________ TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several intersections around Tyler are without power due to storms in the area, according to police. The power is out at the intersection of S. Broadway and the Loop. Tyler […]
TYLER, TX
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy