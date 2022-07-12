ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

Intentional Field Damage Reported

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of intentional damage to a field. It...

dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired during lengthy pursuit; 2 arrested in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two people have been arrested following a lengthy police chase during which shots were fired from the suspects’ vehicle. Law enforcement initially attempted to pull the vehicle over Thursday afternoon on Interstate 29 in southeast South Dakota. However, authorities say the suspects refused to stop, and ended up leading officers on a chase.
MADISON, SD
brookingsradio.com

Elkton Hit-n-Run

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Elkton. It happened yesterday sometime between 5pm and 9:30pm. A 2013 Dodge Journey received $3,500 damage while parked in the 200 block of Elk Street in Elkton. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s...
ELKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wrong way pursuit on I-29 ends in Madison; 2 people in custody

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg says they now have two men in custody. Walburg says the pursuit started in Minnehaha County and went into Moody County, on Highway 34, onto some gravel roads, back onto Highway 34 and eventually into Madison. The pursuit ended at...
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Man arrested in connection with stolen vehicles in Lake County

A Wakonda man has been arrested in connection with a couple of stolen vehicle reports in Madison on Tuesday. The Madison Police Department responded to the two reports during the day on Tuesday. After arriving at the report of the second stolen vehicle, Madison Police Officers located the first one that was reported stolen abandoned nearby. The second report was for a pickup and trailer. On Tuesday evening, law enforcement received a report of a male trying to retrieve a vehicle from a tow yard in Chester. Officers confirmed that the person, later identified as Christopher Barta of Wakonda, had arrived in Chester in the stolen pickup from the second report. Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department officers responded and took Barta into custody. Through the investigation, the missing trailer was also located in the Chester area. Barta was charged with three counts of grand theft and two counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
Brookings County, SD
Crime & Safety
Brookings County, SD
Accidents
County
Brookings County, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials in Deuel County search for missing 16-year-old

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deuel County are currently asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Isaiah Love was last seen in Clear Lake around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. He has blue eyes, blonde hair and...
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered

The Brookings Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol work together to recover a stolen vehicle. It happened yesterday morning shortly before 9am. Units responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of 205th Street and 468th avenue but found no one at the scene. Officers determined the vehicle had been stolen from Sioux Falls. Law enforcement deployed K9 units and a drone to search the area and arrested 37-year old Tyler Addy of Sioux Falls and 31-year old Amanda Silas of Sioux Falls. The two had been hiding in drainage ditch and shelter belt. Two other suspects are also believed to have been involved and are still being sought.
BROOKINGS, SD
kelo.com

Eyewitness to Madison chase/shooting tells harrowing tale

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — For Jennifer Thompson of Colman and her high school-aged son Isaak, it started out as just another short trip on a summer day. Then it wasn’t. Jennifer texted KELO.com News and told her harrowing tale of dodging cars and bullets this afternoon before the chase and shots fired incident ended up in Madison.
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Oldham woman involved in rollover crash

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash west of Ramona on Sunday night just after 8:00. 40-year-old Cassandra Vrana of Oldham was driving a 2021 Mazda SUV south on 445th Avenue, attempting to turn west on 227th Street, when she saw a deer in the roadway and attempted to swerve to avoid it. Sheriff Tim Walburg said Vrana’s vehicle rolled onto its top into the south ditch. He said Vrana had some minor cuts, but refused medical treatment. Her vehicle was towed from the scene. Walburg said that Vrana also had a warrant for her arrest for a theft charge out of Brookings County, so was taken into custody on that warrant.
OLDHAM, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Sheriff S Office#Crimestoppers
kelo.com

Law enforcement looking for Brookings man wanted in stabbing incident

BUSHNELL, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities are searching for a Brookings man wanted in a weekend stabbing that left another man injured. Brookings County Sheriff’s deputies, Brookings police, SDSU police, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were called to Main Street in Bushnell, South Dakota just before 12:30 Saturday morning.
gowatertown.net

Watertown man pleads not guilty to felony theft

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man charged with two counts of felony theft entered a not guilty plea during a court appearance Wednesday. Thirty five year-old Michael Alan Lawrence was indicted by a Codington County Grand Jury earlier this year for allegedly taking control of someone else’s property valued at more than $5,000, but less than $100,000.
WATERTOWN, SD
brookingsradio.com

Brookings Man Wanted for Aggravated Assault

Local law enforcement is searching for a man alleged to have been involved in assault shortly after midnight Saturday on Main Street in Bushnell. According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year old James Basham of Brookings had an altercation with 26-year old Derk Hartenhoff of White, SD. The Sheriff’s Office says Basham stabbed Hartenhoff in the face and shoulder, then fled the scene.
brookingsradio.com

Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks

The Brookings Police Department conducts a series of alcohol compliance checks on local businesses last week. According to Detective Adam Smith, 13 local business were checked — 4 of those business failed the check and sold alcohol to an underage buyer. The businesses failing the alcohol compliance check were:...
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

Mike Milstead: Longtime lawman

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Mike Milstead is assured of winning another term as sheriff when voters in Minnehaha County cast their ballots in November. That’s because Milstead is, once again, running unopposed. This year marks Milstead’s 25th year as the county’s top law enforcement officer. He’s already looking forward to his next 4-year-term in office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha sheriffs announce wanted man facing multiple charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs released information on a wanted man. Authorities are looking for a 25-year-old man named Dylan Ray Brave, on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ray Brave is 5′7″ and weighs approximately 193 lbs.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
brookingsradio.com

COVID Cases Climbing in South Dakota

Cases of COVID-19 are climbing in South Dakota. Five COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update. The statewide total is 2945. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 127. Forty-eight new cases reported since July 6, the total is 8,469. Recovered cases are at 8,286. There have been 56 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Blue, the emu, still on lam north of Sioux Falls; owners overwhelmed with gratitide to the public

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s been ten days since Blue, the emu, went on the lam after being scared by 4th of July fireworks. She escaped from Willow Meadows Farm, a family-run petting zoo near Dell Rapids. Owner Kari Hubers tells Kelo.com news the goal is to use a feed bucket to entice her into an enclosure where they can trap her, lift the pen into a trailer, and bring her home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Dr. Ali Chaudhry Joins Hospitalist Team at Brookings Health

Brookings, S.D. – July 13, 2022 – Dr. Ali Chaudhry, M.D., recently joined the hospitalist team at Brookings Health System. As a hospitalist, Dr. Chaudhry will help oversee the care of adult patients, ages 15 years and older, who are admitted to Brookings Hospital’s inpatient care and intensive care units. He will work closely with other members of the hospital care team to provide comprehensive treatment during a patient’s stay.
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Lewis Drug will be first tenant in new Watertown retail development (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A ceremonial groundbreaking was held this morning on Watertown’s newest retail development. Sinclair Square will be located directly east of Montgomery’s Furniture along Highway 212. Eric Skott is the President and CEO of Crestone Companies, the developer on this project…. Four new buildings will be...
WATERTOWN, SD
drgnews.com

At 107, Hazel Ness from Clark named 2022 South Dakota Centenarian of the Year

107-year-old Hazel Christopherson Ness of Clark as the 2022 South Dakota Centenarian of the Year, selected by the South Dakota Health Care Association’s Century Club, along with KELOLAND Television. Born in May of 1915, Hazel is the current oldest member of the Century ClubSM!. Even at 107 years old,...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

The Point Condominiums make living ‘lake life’ easier

How would you like lake life with easy living? The point in Watertown is a major project that started in 2020 that not only changes the look of the lake but adds a lot more fun. We recently stopped by to talk with Jill Yost, a realtor with Access Real Estate to check out what The Point offers and why this is the place you want to be.
WATERTOWN, SD

