Ex-sheriff sentenced to nearly 4 years for corruption, fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A former Chester County sheriff convicted of abuse power and other charges was sentenced Monday to nearly 4 years in prison.
WSOC-TV reports that in April 2021, Alex Underwood was also convicted of stealing money from government programs, unlawfully arresting a man, and of wire fraud.
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Underwood after he jailed a man for three days for no reason after the man recorded the aftermath of a police chase and wreck that happened near his home.ALSO: “It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen in 25 years,” Grovetown police, neighbors describe horrifying living conditions of abused elder
Underwood created a false police report that said the man stepped out of his yard into the public roadway and cursed at police, according to indictments.
A judge sentenced Underwood to 46 months in federal prison.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 0