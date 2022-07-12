ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Lights Are Messing With the Life Cycle of Trees

By Yuyu Zhou, The Conversation
Daily Beast
 2 days ago

City lights that blaze all night are profoundly disrupting urban plants' phenology—shifting when their buds open in the spring and when their leaves change colors and drop in the fall. New research I co-authored shows how nighttime lights are lengthening the growing season in cities, which can affect everything from allergies...

