Kansas City, MO

Girl pulled from Oceans of Fun pool dies

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A young girl pulled from a pool at Oceans of Fun has died, according to the owners of the park.

A lifeguard pulled the girl from Coconut Cove pool at 6:45 p.m. on July 5.

The lifeguard pulled the girl from the water and the park’s EMS staff began administering CPR.

The Kansas City Fire Department arrived shortly after and continued caring for the girl.

Mother says son died after Kansas City Police Department agility test in heat

She was taken to Children’s Mercy in critical condition.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” Cedar Fair said in a release.

The young girl’s name hasn’t been publicly released.

Cedar Creek closed the Coconut Cove area of the park temporarily following the incident.

