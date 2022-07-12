ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen’s tour coming to the Bryce Jordan Center in 2023

By Jared Weaver
 2 days ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Happy Valley will be screaming “Born In the USA” when “The Boss” makes his return to State College in 2023.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be coming to the Bryce Jordan Center on March 18 as part of their 31-stop international tour across the United States in 2023. This marks their first tour in North America since 2016 and it has been since February 2017 that Springsteen and The Street Band went on tour together .

Tickets for the show at the Bryce Jordan Center go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 on Ticketmaster and the tickets will range from $67 to $371.50, according to the Bryce Jordan’s website. Springsteen’s tour is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan option because there is expected heavy demand for tickets. Registration to become a verified fan for the tour ends on Sunday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The tour in North America starts on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida and ends in Newark, New Jersey, his home state, before heading to Europe. The dates for the European and International tour will go from April through July 2023 and it has already sold over 1.2 million tickets since being announced in May. At the end of that tour, then Springsteen and The E Street Band will start another North America tour in August.

Back in April 2016, Springsteen and The E Street Band performed at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of The River Tour in 2016-2017, which was also named 2016’s top global tour by Billboard and Pollstar.

Springsteen is an extremely accomplished artist with having racked up numerous awards, including being a 20-time Grammy award winner. The first time he won a Grammy was for his vocal performance in “Dancing In the Dark” in 1984. He has released 20 studio albums, 23 live albums along with hundreds of songs.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Reveal 2023 North American Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s long-awaited North American tour is set to launch Feb. 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida, the band announced today. The two-and-a-half-month tour will unfold with 31 shows in the U.S., continuing through through a home-state finale April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before the group heads to Europe for already announced overseas dates that will continue into July.
