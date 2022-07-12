ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

City of Spencer To Spray For Mosquitoes

Cover picture for the articleSpencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer has plans in place to apply another...

Sibley City Council Appoints New City Manager

Sibley, IA (KICD)– The City of Sibley has a new City Manager but she is no stranger to the community itself. Susan Sembach has been the City Clerk for the last five years after beginning her career in Clay County. Sembach says her main goal with her new combined...
SIBLEY, IA
CAUSE OF IDA COUNTY EXPLOSION DETERMINED

THE IOWA FIRE MARSHALL HAS RELEASED THE CAUSE OF AN EXPLOSION THAT TOOK PLACE AT AN IDA COUNTY RESIDENCE ON JULY 6TH. AN INVESTIGATION BY THE FIRE MARSHALL AND THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT DETERMINED THAT THE BLAST AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE NEAR BATTLE CREEK WAS CAUSED BY AN UNDERGROUND GAS LEAK IN THE LP LINE.
IDA COUNTY, IA
Okoboji Officials Get Update on Highway 71 Reconstruction Schedule

Okoboji, IA (KICD)– It is looking like the reconstruction project on Highway 71 through the Iowa Great Lakes Area is not going to be started this year as originally planned. The project that involves closing several sections of road for a period of time was originally set to begin this Fall but the Iowa Department of Transportation pushed that back a bit after the single bid for the work came in well above the engineer’s estimate.
OKOBOJI, IA
Iowa explosion injures 3 people, destroys homes

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An explosion Wednesday morning destroyed two houses in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The 6:30 a.m. explosion demolished two adjacent houses and damaged a third house, Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper told the Sioux City Journal. The...
LE MARS, IA
Spencer Cuts Electric Service To Trailer Court, Orders Residents To Move

(Spencer, IA) — The City of Spencer has cut off power to a trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds after weeks of wrangling over conditions in the park. City officials initially gave residents of the 26 trailers at the Spencer Trailer Court until July Fifth to vacate the property due to concerns about the electric grid, sewer service, and safety issues like boarded-up egress doors and windows. But the city agreed with the trailer park owner to extend the deadline if electric service was brought up to code in all occupied trailers by Monday. That deadline appears to have been missed. Last week, Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars said social service organizations in Clay County had made significant progress in helping residents of the trailer park find alternate housing.
SPENCER, IA
News for Thursday, July 14

The city of Akron is celebrating tonight. Despite having to tear down their aged swimming pool last year, they’re holding a groundbreakin at 6 pm for construction of a new aquatic center. City administrator Dan Rolfes says Akron and Westfield pool supporters planned to have more than just a...
LE MARS, IA
Milford Bike Trail Discussion Goes To County

Milford, IA (KICD)– A discussion revolving around a proposed change in location for the Dickinson County trail system started by the Milford City Council made its way to the county this week. Trails Director Erin Reed says the proposed plan to move the trail to go through Pioneer Park...
MILFORD, IA
Two Spirit Lake Motorcyclists Seriously Hurt In Minnesota Crash

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Two people from Spirit Lake were seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 86 just north of the Iowa border Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 85-year-old Duane Kiner was southbound in Minneota Township around 6:30 when the bike left road and entered the ditch.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Iowa pair critically injured in Jackson County motorcycle crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. An Iowa pair was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County Wednesday evening. The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on Highway 86 near 715th St in Minneota Township, just north of the Iowa border. The Minnesota State Patrol...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Two cited for trespassing on golf course

ORANGE CITY—Two Orange City residents were cited about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of 22-year-old Dylan Lane Johnson and 18-year-old Cadence Makayla De Jong stemmed from them being on Landsmeer Golf Club property in Orange City after regular business hours and without permission, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux County Sheriff Moves Up Planned Retirement

Orange City, Iowa — We told you back in February that Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena planned to run for a seat on the Sioux County Board of Supervisors, and if he were elected, he’d retire as sheriff. Well, that’s still the case, but there has been a small monkey wrench thrown into the Sheriff’s plan.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Accident causes semi fuel leak in Sheldon

SHELDON—The Sheldon Fire Co. was called out to stop a fuel leak to a semitruck involved in a crash in the middle of Highway 18/Park Street Wednesday, July 6. No one was injured in the two-vehicle crash about 7 p.m. near Kwik Star. Thirty-six-year-old Emily Joy Vander Veen of...
SHELDON, IA
New ATV/UTV Law in Iowa

A new law allowing ATVs and UTVs to travel gravel roads has taken effect in Iowa this month. Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff Te Brink explains what’s allowed under the new law. The new law also allows limited access to paved two-lane roads. These mainly off-road vehicles are also prohibited...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
HOUSE EXPLODES IN LEMARS WEDNESDAY MORNING

AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE HAS COMPLETELY DESTROYED A HOME AND DAMAGED A SECOND DWELLING IN LE MARS. THE BLAST OCCURRED AT A HOUSE ON THE CORNER OF 3RD STREET AND 4TH AVENUE SW AROUND 6:35 WEDNESDAY MORNING AND WAS HEARD THROUGHOUT THE CITY OF LE MARS. THE HOUSE WAS COMPLETELY...
LE MARS, IA
Drug Charges Filed After Suspicious Vehicle Investigation

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A woman was arrested in Emmet County on drug charges as the result of a report of a suspicious vehicle on Saturday. According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at around 1:30 in the afternoon from a resident who was worried about a vehicle parked at the end of their farm driveway. Officers encountered 55 year old Sonia Black of Boyden standing outside the vehicle when they arrived.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
Larry TeGrotenhuis & Monte Prins

Larry TeGrotenhuis & Monte Prins share about the progress of Heritage Village at its new location in Sioux Center and how it will be different than at the old location. The Harvest Festival is also discussed.
Rose Alger, 88, of Spencer

Private graveside services for 88-year-old Rose Alger of Spencer will be Monday, July 18th, with a public Celebration of Life to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Bentena Room at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
SPENCER, IA

