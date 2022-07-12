ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get our favorite gaming mouse for $33 on Prime Day

By Marshall Honorof
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

Tom’s Guide is fond of recommending the Logitech G502 at every available opportunity. This excellent gaming mouse is the perfect accessory for any gaming PC, with a comfortable grip, a wide variety of programmable features, a set of tunable weights and a full suite of RGB lighting. Naturally, as a Logitech G peripheral, it also performs brilliantly across a variety of game genres. A new Prime Day deal makes brings the gadget down to just $34 — within four cents of its lowest price ever.

Right now, you can get the Logitech G502 for $34 on Amazon , which is more than half off of its usual $79 price. (It’s currently $34.99; back in November, it was $34.95. This isn’t technically its lowest price ever, but it’s pretty darn close.)

However, if you think wired peripherals are a little passé, you can also get the equally excellent Logitech G502 Lightspeed for $89 on Amazon . That’s a pretty steep discount from its usual $149 going rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePZrU_0gcvW4FJ00

Logitech G502: was $79 now $34 @ Amazon
The Logitech G502 is about as good as gaming mice get. This versatile peripheral excels across a wide variety of game genres, from RTS and MOBA, to FPS and action/adventure and beyond. With a sophisticated sensor, an ergonomic design, a robust software suite and some gorgeous RGB lighting, the G502 is essentially a perfect peripheral. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRluJ_0gcvW4FJ00

Logitech G502 Lightspeed: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon
Much like its wired counterpart, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is a beautiful gaming mouse. Replete with features and designed for both comfort and performance, the G502 Lightspeed is a versatile peripheral that works well with just about any game genre. The device’s only downside is its high price, but on Prime Day, it’s considerably cheaper than usual. View Deal

We’ve reviewed the Logitech G502 and the Logitech G502 Lightspeed , and they both show up on our best gaming mouse page. The G502 Lightspeed earned an Editor’s Choice accolade, while the wired G502 represents one of the few five-star evaluations we’ve ever given on Tom’s Guide. Each mouse is well worth its full asking price, so to get either one at such a steep discount is an incredible bargain.

Just about every type of PC gamer could benefit from either G502 model, as the mouse doesn’t favor any particular genre. Even console players might consider this one, since both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X /S are starting to add more and more games with mouse and keyboard support. Just be sure to hook it up to a PC at least once, so you can customize the hardware profiles and RGB lighting.

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom's Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

