ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Spotify Tries to Cash in on Wordle Craze by Buying Song-Guessing Game Heardle

By Adam Manno
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spotify has bought Heardle in its first foray into the interactive gaming world. The Swedish streaming service announced it was snapping up the music trivia game on Tuesday. For those unfamiliar, Heardle...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Spotify acquired Heardle, the Wordle-inspired music guessing game

Heardle is one of many beloved spinoffs that have cropped up in the vein of Wordle, the daily word game that became so popular that it was acquired by The New York Times. In the game, you’re served the first second of a popular song. If you can guess which song it is within one second, then congrats, you win! If not, you have six tries to guess, and after each failed guess, the length of the clip doubles. By your final guess, you have a full 16 seconds to see if you’re the music aficionado you think you are.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Play Misty for Me Free Online

Best sites to watch Play Misty for Me - Last updated on Jul 14, 2022. Best sites to rent: Apple iTunes ,Google Play Movies. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Play Misty for Me online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Play Misty for Me on this page.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Spotify Makes Another Big Move

Spotify has a bit of a problem. Okay, Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology S.A. Report actually has several problems, from people who complain that its signature podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” is a clearing house for misinformation about covid-19 and the host’s anti-black racial slurs to songwriters and artists who complain that they can’t live on the royalty rates that the Swedish service offers.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Spotify Tries#Wordle Craze#Swedish
Digital Trends

Why does Alexa stop playing music?

Echos and other Alexa devices make fantastic music machines. You can link your favorite music platforms, request a song or genre with just a voice command, and enjoy features like the Echo’s well-designed speaker system that really does fill a room with sound. Contents. Why does Alexa stop playing...
MUSIC
reviewed.com

How to transfer Spotify playlists to another streaming service

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There are plenty of reasons you may want to dump Spotify for one of the many other top streaming services. Maybe you don't like the influx of podcasts cluttering up your feed, or perhaps you just want a service that gives you better library management or tighter integration with all your devices.
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
The Verge

Instagram now lets creators publish feed posts just for their subscribers

After getting off to a small start with paid subscriptions for creators earlier this year, today, Instagram is announcing more features to further build out the experience — and better compete with Twitter in this area. In a video, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said the platform aims to be “the best place online for creators to make a living” and that the new additions are the direct result of feedback from creators who’ve participated in the early phase of subscriptions.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Meta is dumping Facebook logins as its metaverse ID system

Next month, the company will be introducing a new type of login called a Meta account that will allow users to engage with products that previously might have required a Facebook account to use. At launch, users will be able to use their Meta account to sign up for and log in to the company’s Quest hardware, functionality that will come to other Meta devices in the future, the company says. Users can choose to link their Meta account to their Facebook and Instagram accounts as well, or not. Unlike Facebook accounts, users are free to have multiple Meta accounts, the company says.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Why can’t Alexa reach Amazon Music?

Among the voice assistant’s talents, Alexa is a master at whipping up a playlist to accompany anything from your afternoon workout to a serious cooking session in your kitchen. Connections to services like Amazon Music allow you to stream your favorite artist, album, or genre with a quick voice command. Since Alexa is available in app form, you can have that same capability on your phone or computer.
TECHNOLOGY
deseret.com

Microsoft to help Netflix launch its ad-supported subscription plan

Netflix wasn’t kidding when it said it will start offering a subscription with ads. The streaming service announced Wednesday that Microsoft will be its partner to create this new offering, which will be in addition to its existing ad-free basic, standard and premium subscription plans. What they’re saying: “Microsoft...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

How Mina Kimes Became ESPN’s Best Talking Head—and Indie Rock’s Biggest Fan

When Mina Kimes appeared on ESPN’s Around the Horn during the pandemic—as she mixed it up with a grizzled cadre of sportswriters across the country from a makeshift home studio—you could catch an Easter egg perched above her right shoulder. Gleaming under the production lights was a painting of Pavement’s third (and most difficult) record, Wowee Zowee.
NFL
Variety

Netflix, Microsoft to Team Up for Streaming Ad Sales

On the screen, Netflix streams video favorites like “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things.” To surround those programs with commercials, however, the company will require outside assistance. Netflix said Wednesday that it had selected Microsoft as a partner to help it create a lower-priced subscription tier that would...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Of Course Kris Jenner Now Has a MasterClass on Personal Branding

Self-identified “momager” Kris Jenner is ready to gift the world her branding secrets, as the business mogul just joined MasterClass’ list of instructors. Jenner’s class will, The Hollywood Reporter shared, focus on personal branding, using her own experience launching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and managing her daughters’ billion-dollar brands. In the class’ trailer, Jenner talks about constructing a narrative, identifying and capitalizing on one’s audience, and making the most out of social media, all while staying true to oneself. “We’ve all made mistakes, but then you turn around and correct that and pivot,” the media mogul says in the promotional video. With an estimated net worth of $180 million, it’s hard to deny that Jenner may have some masterful advice.
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

Microsoft wins deal to serve ads on Netflix, edging out Comcast and Google

Netflix has hired Microsoft to provide the advertising technology for the streaming service's planned ad-supported tier, the companies announced Wednesday. Comcast's NBCUniversal subsidiary and Google were reportedly "top contenders" to serve ads on Netflix before Microsoft won the contract. Microsoft will be the "global advertising technology and sales partner" for...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Is Summer Sleaze at Its Oiled-Up Finest

HBO Max’s delightful thirst trap of a dating show, FBoy Island, has all the sex appeal a person could possibly want. Like most dating shows in 2022, the cast is replete with professional pretty people. Washboard abs, sexy tattoos, and those dangly earrings that catch the light just right in the club are all regular fixtures, and the entire series might as well be sponsored by Big Protein Powder.
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

Enjoy your Apple Music Replay playlists in a browser

If you like to listen to your Apple Music as you work or at your desk you may be interested in no that you can enjoy your Apple Music Replay playlists in your favorite Internet browser without the need to install any third-party applications or tweak any settings. One of...
CELL PHONES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy