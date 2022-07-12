ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Virginia couple finds missing dog in Valley

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vv2y8_0gcvSKQW00
Credit: The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A couple from Virginia has been reunited with their family dog who was several states away in Hubbard, Ohio.

Jason Cooke of The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project was contacted by a family who found Tuffy early Friday morning outside of the Truck World store in Hubbard.

Cooke said that he believes that Tuffy was taken out of his owner’s truck. Cooke said that the owner ships steel to different states in the country.

Cooke said that Dawn and Randy Craig from Madison Heights, Virginia became aware of Tuffy’s location from multiple Facebook pages, including the Healthy Heart & Paws Project. The couple drove eight hours to the Valley to reunite with their dog.

Cooke said that Tuffy was not microchipped and that the issue could have been resolved quicker if he was. Cooke encouraged the use of microchips and stressed the importance of using social media to help find your lost dog.

If you find a lost dog, Cooke said that you should contact the police, an animal shelter, or the local dog warden.

Comments / 3

 

wfxrtv.com

Dog bites someone, escapes from Lynchburg Animal Control

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Members of the Lynchburg community are on the lookout for a dog that reportedly bit a person and then got away from animal control Wednesday evening. The Lynchburg Humane Society says a dog being brought in by Lynchburg animal control officer got loose while the officer was trying to unload him from their truck on Wednesday, July 13, managing to escape from the officer and the shelter staff.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lyndhurst animal shelter welcomes new executive director

LYNDHURST — As a freshman in high school in Louisiana, Alidia Vane volunteered for the local animal shelter. “I always really enjoyed being around animals and people who enjoy being around animals,” Vane said. She loved working with the animals and helping plan events. After high school, Vane...
LYNDHURST, VA
WKBN

Youngstown police find missing woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say they have located a woman who has been missing since July 1. Alisia Baker, 27, was last seen in the area of South Avenue. Police say she was located Tuesday. No further details were released.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
