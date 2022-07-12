Virginia couple finds missing dog in Valley

Credit: The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A couple from Virginia has been reunited with their family dog who was several states away in Hubbard, Ohio.

Jason Cooke of The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project was contacted by a family who found Tuffy early Friday morning outside of the Truck World store in Hubbard.

Cooke said that he believes that Tuffy was taken out of his owner’s truck. Cooke said that the owner ships steel to different states in the country.

Cooke said that Dawn and Randy Craig from Madison Heights, Virginia became aware of Tuffy’s location from multiple Facebook pages, including the Healthy Heart & Paws Project. The couple drove eight hours to the Valley to reunite with their dog.

Cooke said that Tuffy was not microchipped and that the issue could have been resolved quicker if he was. Cooke encouraged the use of microchips and stressed the importance of using social media to help find your lost dog.

If you find a lost dog, Cooke said that you should contact the police, an animal shelter, or the local dog warden.