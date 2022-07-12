Commissioner René García distributed hurricane emergency meal kits to Hialeah seniors

Recently, the City of North Miami announced that for the first time in six years, our reported budget has a surplus. We revitalized the General Fund by making hard decisions and reorganizing our fiduciary responsibilities. There are many people, departments, and municipal entities who can celebrate this success with us, but as the Mayor, I truly believe that all successes and challenges within our great city begin and end at my desk. The “Buck Stops Here” is cliché, but it is also a credo by which I have and will continue to execute my duties in this office. I’ve learned the real value of this statement and the leadership that it inspires from twenty years of experience in private sectors. President Truman coined the phrase and he exemplified the Leadership, Experience and Results of an historical administrative effort.

