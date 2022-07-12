Commissioner René García distributed hurricane emergency meal kits to Hialeah seniors

The City of Sunny Isles Beach is committed to protecting the public health and welfare of its citizens. As scientific studies have shown, secondhand smoke causes approximately 7,330 deaths from lung cancer and 33,950 deaths from heart disease each year. According to the American Lung Association, there is no risk-free level of exposure to secondhand smoke and even short-term exposure can potentially increase the risk of heart attacks. Secondhand smoke contains hundreds of chemicals known to be toxic or carcinogenic, including formaldehyde, benzene, vinyl chloride, arsenic ammonia and hydrogen cyanide. It’s also especially harmful to young children, and is responsible for between 150,000 and 300,000 lower respiratory tract infections in infants and children under 18 months of age, resulting in between 7,500 and 15,000 hospitalizations each year.
