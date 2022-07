Much of Bachelor Nation got nervous when Jesse Palmer announced on Clayton Echard’s “After the Final Rose” special that The Bachelorette Season 19 would feature both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the leads. The women themselves were wary about having to date the same men, following the traumatic “Rose Ceremony From Hell” they’d already experienced, and fans dreaded a repeat of the experiment gone wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season. But as Windey and Recchia’s journey is about to begin, it turns out the women went in with a strategy to ensure they wouldn’t be pit against each other.

