ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Edith Vermillion

hopeprescott.com
 3 days ago

Mrs. Edith Vermillion, age 89 of Hope, Arkansas, passed...

hopeprescott.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hopeprescott.com

Mary Whitfield

Mary E. Whitfield, 60, of Stamps, Arkansas passed away at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Saturday, July 9, 2022 after a long bout with illnesses and a stay in the nursing home. Mary was a clown of a woman and always enjoyed a good laugh. She was born to...
STAMPS, AR
hopeprescott.com

Margaret Casteel

Margaret Casteel, age 88, of Okolona, Arkansas died peacefully on July 10, 2022. Margaret was born in Okolona on the homeplace where she lived at the time of her death. Having an adventurous spirit, she left home after high school to study and work in Little Rock where she met the love of her life, Johnnie L Casteel. She supported his career in the US Air Force for the next 23 years, including at postings in Arkansas, Italy, Texas, Florida, Alaska, and Illinois, and sustained the family during his remote assignments in Vietnam and Taiwan. She continued her own work in the base housing office at two different bases after his retirement from the military. Following her own retirement from federal service, they decamped to her family’s homestead and the community in Okolona where they lived an active life in retirement.
OKOLONA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Virgil Wayne Spruill

Virgil Wayne Spruill was born August 27, 1939 to Rhoda (Mauldin) and Frank Spruill in Gurdon, Arkansas. He was a lifelong resident of Gurdon and a 1957 graduate of Gurdon High School. It was once said that Virgil learned to print in the first grade and continued printing for seventy years. He began working at the Gurdon Times in 1957 where he was a linotype operator, newspaper and job printer, photographer and was named Editor in 1978. The paper sold in 1992, and he went to work in Arkadelphia as Printing Manager at Dan Cooks and retired as Printing Manager at Arkadelphia Printing in 2015. For many years in his spare time, he repaired typewriters, adding machines and cash registers.
GURDON, AR
hopeprescott.com

Washington Day Camp Aug. 1-5

WASHINGTON — Historic Washington State Park will host Community Life of the Past Day Camp for children ages 6-12 on August 1-5, 2022. The camp takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will provide a look at some of the daily activities of early residents within the community of Washington, Arkansas.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hope, AR
Obituaries
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Hope, AR
State
Arkansas State
hopeprescott.com

67 Grill Band, Brady Rhodes performing at Old Washington

WASHINGTON — Historic Washington State Park announces the annual summer concert series Music in the Park with the theme “Music that Binds us Together.” Free concerts will be held in June, July, and August outside the 1874 Courthouse. Music has been a favorite pastime that bind families...
WASHINGTON STATE
hopeprescott.com

HPD cracking down on speeders

HOPE – The Hope Police Department today launched a tough new speed enforcement blitz for Hope, Arkansas under the tagline: “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.” The intensified enforcement effort against speeding drivers underscores the severity of the problem, both locally and across the nation. “Speeding...
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Lions Hear Program From Parks Recreation Director

The Hope Lions Club heard from Hope Parks Recreation Director Melanie Griffith on Monday. Griffith gave details on the summer program the park has for kids 5 to 12. She noted they use the pool on Thursday morning and on Tuesdays have different groups come in to give programs including the Hope Police, Hope Fire Department, and Arkansas Game & Fish.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Local Ham Radio Group Takes Part In Field Day

The LAHOG (Lower Arkansas Ham Operators Group) group of Ham Radio Operators participated in the ARRL Field Day exercise. This test is in a form of a contest to gain as many contacts in remote or unusual locations to show how radios can work. There was two sites this year, one in Nevada Co. and one in Hempstead Co. . This was done to test interoperitibly between the two Counties. It was successful to present to our served agencies. Over 175 contacts was made, using many different modes. Such as sending and receiving photos, sending emails via radio not internet until delivered to recipient, communicating via satellite along with making contact via ISS, and plain and simple voice communication. Contacts was made in most of the 50 States, along with New Zealand, Germany, France and Spain. Canada was logged at 4 different Providences. Those working and having a fun filled 24 hours was, Eddie Daniel, David Crowder,& Karmel Kuhn locally along with over 600,000 world wide.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy