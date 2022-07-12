ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Teens Face Second Murder Charge in Yet Another Teen’s Death

By Emily Hernandez
 2 days ago
Two Kentucky teenagers are facing new murder charges for the fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting of 15-year-old Cortez Duncan, the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Monday. Demaurion Lakeith Moore and Mekhi Duane Cable,...

Prominent Anti-Abortion Lawyer: 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Would Benefit From Giving Birth

Jim Bopp, the general counsel for the anti-abortion group National Right to Life, believes that the 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion should have had to carry the baby to term. Many conservatives claims the story was a hoax until the alleged rapist was arrested on Tuesday. Bopp, who crafted model legislation for states to adopt when Roe was overturned, told Politico that such legislation doesn’t allow rape victims to get abortions. “She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child,” he said. Bopp’s model legislation notes that some states may need to carve out exceptions for rape or incest which Bopp said described as “a pro-life position, but it’s not our ideal position.”
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dad Was High on Meth While Driving Truck That Hit College Golfers’ Van

Investigators found that a Texas father, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the truck that struck a van full of New Mexico college golfers in rural Texas in March, killing a total of nine people. Henrich Siemens, 38, also tested positive for meth in his blood at the time of the crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Early findings placed the 13-year-old behind the wheel of the pick-up truck, but federal officials said Thursday that DNA testing indicated that Siemens was driving while high on meth. The collision killed both Siemens and his son, plus six college students and their coach. Federal investigators also changed their minds on a second preliminary finding that one of the truck’s tires had blown out, saying Thursday that they had no evidence it was true. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, the board said.
TEXAS STATE
Emmett Till’s Accuser Wrote That She Didn’t Want Him to Be Killed, in Unpublished Memoir Manuscript

The white Mississippi woman whose accusations of flirting by Emmett Till led to the Black teenager’s lynching death wrote in an unpublished memoir that she never wanted him to be harmed. In 1955, Carolyn Bryant Donham, then 21, said 14-year-old Till whistled at her in a grocery store—a week later, Till was dragged from his bed, tortured, and murdered before being dumped in a river. But in a 99-page manuscript titled “I Am More Than a Wolf Whistle,” Donham says: “I did not wish Emmett any harm and could not stop harm from coming to him, since I didn’t know what was planned for him.” Donham also says she tried to stop her husband, Roy—who was acquitted of the crime in court but later admitted it—from harming Till by saying he wasn’t the person who’d made advances toward her. Donham adds that she “always felt like a victim as well as Emmett” and had “paid dearly with an altered life” for what happened to the 14-year-old. The memoir’s contents were published by a historian who obtained a copy after interviewing Donham in 2008 after a decades-old warrant for her arrest was recently discovered in a courthouse basement.
CELEBRITIES
New Brunswick Trucker Arrested in Maine for Theft After Displaying Stolen Plate

A New Brunswick trucker has been arrested in Maine for allegedly avoiding paying tolls by displaying a stolen plate on the front of his rig. The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit recently received a complaint of an unknown tractor trailer travelling throughout the interstate and Maine Turnpike system while displaying a license plate stolen out of Massachusetts. The complaint alleged the vehicle was avoiding paying tolls by passing through the E-ZPass lanes at toll plazas with the stolen plate.
Driver Ejected In Two-Vehicle Crash

BERKELEY – Two drivers are seriously injured as a result of a crash near a Garden State Parkway entrance this morning, police said. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near the area of Double Trouble Road and the Garden State Parkway South entrance. According to police, a 2012 Honda...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jim Jordan Quietly Deletes Tweet Calling 10-Year-Old’s Abortion a ‘Lie’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) quietly scrubbed a tweet he posted Tuesday that branded the story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel out of Ohio for an abortion a “lie.” After the alleged perpetrator was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday, Jordan deleted the tweet but offered no apology or acknowledgement. Instead, he tweeted that the alleged rapist should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” In his original tweet, he re-tweeted a statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who had also suggested the rape was a hoax, and wrote, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?” The tweet was re-tweeted by the House GOP Judiciary Committee. Yost issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that the horrific incident appeared to be true.
OHIO STATE
LAKEWOOD: RESTAURANT FIRE

First responders are on the scene of a working structure fire at the Li’s Garden Chinese restaurant on Route 70 near New Hampshire. Brick fire department has been called in to assist. Anticipate traffic delays in the area. As additional information becomes available, we will update out page.
BRICK, NJ
Popular Long Island Beach Has Two Shark Attacks in 10 Days

In what a Long Island official called an “unprecedented” chain of events, a second person was attacked by a shark at Smith Point Beach in just over a week. According to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a 41-year-old man was surfing this morning when the shark attacked him, inflicting a four-inch wound on his leg. The surfer was thrown off of his board during the attack and punched the animal as it continued to encircle him. He was eventually carried to safety on a wave. An ambulance took the surfer to the hospital for treatment. The victim suspects that he was attacked by a sand tiger shark, Pix11 reported, and estimates that the animal was four feet long. Bellone said that he thinks “we’re looking at…a new normal in that these [sand] tiger sharks are just a little bit closer to the shore.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Forty People Unaccounted for After Flooding Batters Virginia

More than 40 people remain unaccounted for after flooding ravaged Buchanan County, Virginia, authorities said in a news conference on Wednesday. WCYB reported that flooding has affected more than 100 houses, and that there are multiple power outages and boil water notices in effect. While there are no confirmed fatalities, various search and rescue teams are working in the area. The floodwaters have compromised bridge access in some parts of the county, and other areas are experiencing mudslides.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Catholic Bishops Drop Opposition to Single Lesbian Petitioning to Foster Kid

A gay, unmarried woman is in the process of becoming a licensed foster parent for a refugee child after a national organization of Catholic bishops said it would no longer oppose her. Kelly Bishop, a Tennessee resident raised in a Southern Baptist household, said in a lawsuit filed last October that she had begun inquiring about fostering a refugee child in 2020. She was directed by federal health agents to Bethany Christian Services, an agency near her home and funded by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The agency allegedly told Easter that she, as a LGBTQ+ adult, could not be considered for fostership, blaming a policy mandated by the bishops’ conference. Easter sued the Department of Health and Human Services, alleging discriminatory treatment based on her sexual orientation. She dropped her suit in June, according to Baptist News Global, several months after the USCCB said it would not stand in the way of single LGBTQ+ people becoming foster parents.
TENNESSEE STATE
Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin Gives Enormous Raise to GOP Official

Renegade Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is once again going rogue—giving a huge pay increase to an assistant who happens to be vice-chair of the state Republican Party. The lame duck—whose antics have included flouting state COVID rules, signing executive orders while the governor was out of town, and investigating libraries—made Machele Hamilton a full-time employee and boosted her hourly rate from $20 to $37 an hour. That means Hamilton will now be making $30,000 more than McGeachin’s former chief of staff, which could leave whoever succeeds her as lieutenant governor facing a budget squeeze. McGeachin ran for the Republican nomination for governor but lost the primary by more than 20 percentage points.
IDAHO STATE
Wild weather rolls through Maine, leaves damage in its wake

MAINE, USA — The day started off pretty, calm, and peaceful with an amazing sunrise out of Pine Point. Things quickly turned stormy as severe thunderstorms rolled into Maine during the afternoon and early evening. Sean Sanborn spotted this shelf cloud moving into Saco. There was even damage in...
MAINE STATE
Pennsylvania Rep Belatedly Changes His Tune on RonJon’s False Elector Fiasco

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly initially denied his staff had any involvement in a scheme to give fake elector papers to former Vice President Mike Pence. Now, he isn’t so sure. Kelly’s press secretary confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wednesday that Kelly’s chief of staff has started an internal probe into whether his staff played a role. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) raised the allegation after he was accused of trying to give the bogus papers to Pence on Jan. 6. He claimed he was only delivering papers given to him by Kelly’s office. In fact, Johnson’s office gave the Sentinel a screenshot Wednesday showing that the chiefs of staff for both lawmakers had a two-minute phone call that morning, and a Johnson spokesperson said it was “about how Kelly’s office could get us the electors because they had it.” Kelly’s chief of staff in question no longer works for him and did not comment to the Sentinel.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
