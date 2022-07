If Pittsburgh has Charlie Partridge on staff, Andrew Ivins feels like Pitt will always have a chance to win big in recruiting the state of Florida. Partridge, Pitt’s resident defensive line guru and Florida recruiting whiz, does it perhaps better than anyone when it comes to building those bonds from outside the Sunshine State. And of course, his defensive line evaluations are as good as gold in some cases.

22 HOURS AGO