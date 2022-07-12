ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

The Click & Grow indoor garden kit is 53% off for Prime Day

ZDNet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's Prime Day is one of the only times a year that products that never go on sale are steeply discounted, and this year is no exception. If you've been looking to start your indoor garden journey, the Click & Grow...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

purewow.com

12 Flowering Shrubs That Bloom All Summer

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Flowering shrubs are one of the easiest ways to liven up your landscape. And shrubs that bloom all summer—with zero...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Plant#Herb Garden#Smart Soil
reviewed.com

10 seeds you can still sow in time for a summer harvest

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you’re interested in growing your own herbs or are looking for a way to combat grocery store inflation, it’s not too late to start a summer garden in your backyard. Ahead of the cooler weather, there is still plenty of sunshine left to grow tasty fruits, veggies, and herbs in planters, pots, and flower boxes on your wood deck, outdoor patio, or apartment balcony.
BHG

10 Essential Tips for Growing Tomato Plants in Pots

An in-ground garden plot isn't necessary for growing perfectly ripe homegrown tomatoes. It's easy to grow tomato plants in pots anywhere that receives lots of sunlight, perhaps on your deck, patio, or balcony. You can raise all your favorite kinds of tomatoes, from deep red slicers to tiny grape tomatoes, in containers. It just takes a little more work than garden-planted tomatoes because of the limited access to water and nutrients. Give your potted tomato plants some extra care, and they'll richly reward you with handfuls of sun-ripened fruit. These 10 tips will help you successfully grow your tomato plants in pots.
SPY

The Best Weed Killers Will Keep Your Lawn Lush and Healthy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When weeds take over your yard, removing them can be a daunting task. These pesky plants are resilient and may pop up despite your best efforts. However, a tough weed killer can make the job a bit easier. SPY spoke to Rupa Mehta, a Home Expert with Angi, and discussed what to look for and what to avoid when tackling tough-to-remove weeds. SPY: Why is it important to get rid of weeds? Mehta: Weeds compete with...
yankodesign.com

Top 10 indoor gardens to fulfill your modern gardening goals

Gardening is an extremely therapeutic activity, and though I may not engage in it all the time, the few times that I have, I found it really delightful and soothing. Growing, tending to, and being surrounded by plants is intensely satisfying, all your worries slowly fade away, and you are simply enthralled by nature. Indoor gardening is a modern solution that works perfectly in our modern homes. From a smart cabinet that gives you the self-sustaining kitchen you’ve always wanted to a plant-growing device that helps dementia patients improve memory – we have a myriad range of options when it comes to growing plants within the comfort of your home! These unique, innovative, and thoughtful designs promise to take care of all your indoor gardening needs. And I don’t know about you, but I’m really considering trying one of them out, I wouldn’t mind adding indoor gardening to my daily routine!
The Guardian

With July comes a whole new gardening agenda

July: the starting pistol of autumn prep. The wrong side of midsummer for fearless freeform sowing. The good side for your harvest. The days start to shorten, the nights lengthen. There is much to do. Sow beetroot, fennel, beans and peas, purple sprouting broccoli, turnips, salad onions. Time to move...
Domaine

How to Grow and Care for Gardenia

Gardenias are one of the best-smelling—and most beautiful—flowering shrubs you can plant. These exquisite tropicals aren't the easiest plants to grow, but their beautiful, fragrant blooms and glossy evergreen leaves are worth a little extra care and maintenance. Here's everything you need to know to grow gardenias. Botanical...
ZDNet

Save $31 on the AuKing mini projector for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is still happening today, which means you can get great deals on the tech you've been eyeing. If you're working with a budget under $100, the AuKing mini projector is now 31% off at $68.84. With over 19,000 reviews on Amazon at an average rating of 4.3...
SPY

Top 13 Sunday Amazon Deals: Clean Up on Le Creuset and Other Big Brands Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. It’s T-minus 2 days to Prime Day, but there are already amazing deals on big brands like iRobot and Champion, several of Amazon’s own products like Ring security cams, Echo Dots, and Fire TVs, and a really...
ZDNet

Amazon's own 50-inch Fire TV is only $99 for Prime Day (Update: Expired)

When Amazon announced the dates for Prime Day 2022, I started to keep my eyes peeled for the best deals. And none can beat this Amazon Fire 50" TV that's on sale for just $99. This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series features a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR 10 and up to 60fps for a smooth and dazzling picture quality, which is sure to upgrade your everyday viewing experience. HDR 10 delivers vivid colors onscreen, providing more accurate and beautiful images to enjoy.
ZDNet

How to tell if that Amazon Prime Day deal is really a deal

If you've visited Amazon today, you may have been bombarded with Prime Day deals and talk of all things Prime Day 2022. Phrases like Lightning deals and "biggest savings" probably have your finger quickly hovering over the Add to Cart button. But before you get sucked into buying because the deal is 50% claimed, have you wondered if that deal you're getting is actually a good deal?
ZDNet

23andMe DNA kits are over $100 off on Amazon Prime Day

23andMe is the genetic testing service most people think of when they think of a DNA kit. The company provides at-home kits that help you understand your health. The main goal is DNA accessibility -- so that you can understand and benefit from what your genes are telling you. With...
BHG

How to Grow Roses from Cuttings in 10 Simple Steps

There's an open secret about roses: they're not only easy to propagate, but making more of these plants is one of the best, most magical parts of having them around. You could sprout the seeds, but growing roses from cuttings is the easiest way to reproduce your favorite varieties. There are several practical reasons to propagate roses from cuttings. If you have a variety that does especially well in your garden, rooting a few cuttings from that rose provides an inexpensive way to increase your collection. Or you may want to create backups of a rare variety or a family heirloom rose. Homegrown rose cuttings are also great for swapping with other gardeners. Here's how to grow roses from cuttings successfully, broken down into 10 simple steps.
