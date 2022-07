The Phillies' losing streak grew to four games Wednesday in Toronto as they were two-hit and Zack Wheeler had one of his worst starts of the season. The Phils lost both games to the Blue Jays and are 46-43 with one series left before the All-Star break. The Phillies and Giants are each one game out of the final NL wild-card spot, trailing the Cardinals, who blew a six-run lead and lost to the Dodgers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO