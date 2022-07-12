ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

California police arrest man, save child in carjacking following a chase

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man stole a woman’s car with a sleeping child in the back as she shopped in a convenience store in south Los Angeles, police said. KABC-TV reported...

www.foxnews.com

Fox News

California police arrest woman for allegedly setting man on fire with gasoline

California police have charged a woman with attempted murder after footage showed her allegedly dousing a man in gasoline and setting him on fire Saturday. Police say Patricia Castillo, 48, was caught on video carrying out the attack on the victim, who remains unnamed. The victim was taken to the hospital soon after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say

A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.
ODESSA, TX
Los Angeles, CA
California State
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Dad Accused of Drowning 3 Kids Allegedly Left Note for Estranged Wife: 'If I Can't Have Them, Neither Can You'

An Illinois father accused of drowning his three kids during a custodial visit allegedly left a note for his estranged wife saying, "If I can't have them, neither can you." According to CBS News, prosecutors revealed the note during the bond hearing for 35-year-old Jason E. Karels, who authorities believe is responsible for the drowning deaths of his children: Bryant, 5, Cassidy, 3, and 2-year-old Gideon, in a bathtub at his Round Lake Beach home.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

