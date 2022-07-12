ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney resident helps feed children, families

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — A local Sidney businessman attended a benefit in Nashville and made a big donation to the cause. The benefit was to help The Store feed children and families of the Nashville area. Pam Egbert and La Donna Brewer-Capps organized the event with the hopes to help...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

‘The Road Leads Home’ to McLean Township

SIDNEY — Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, created 17 Shelby County barn paintings to raise awareness for historic barn preservation in November 2021. He then donated them to the County Wide Historical Alliance as a fundraising opportunity. A 2023 calendar and note cards were created with the images of the paintings.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fundraisers planned

PASCO — Pasco United Methodist Church is having a Pancake and Sausage Breakfast fundraiser Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m.-noon. Cost is $5 for sausage, all you can eat pancakes and beverage.Funds raised will be used for the children and youth programs. Church members are also having a garage...
PASCO, WA
WDTN

CarePortal launches to help Springfield students in need

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield City School District and The Nehemiah Foundation, a local faith-based non-profit, have collaborated to launch an online tool that aims to fulfill students’ needs outside of the classroom. The tool, called CarePortal, has traditionally been used in Job and Family Services Departments....
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Humane Society holding adoption event for beagle puppies

One of the four adult beagles has already found a forever home and the others will soon be available for adoption. The puppies are currently in a foster home being socialized, however, they will be available for adoption this Saturday and Sunday during the PetSmart National Adoption Weekend.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Sidney, OH
Society
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, OH
Sidney Daily News

August MVVM meeting to feature Zeke the Wonder Dog

TROY — The upcoming monthly meeting of military veterans and their friends at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. will feature Zeke the Wonder Dog. Zeke is a sheltie who pays a monthly visit to veterans and other residents at Story Point Assisted Living in Troy. He’s a well-trained and friendly dog with a gentle, loving demeanor.
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Kittens rescued

Special Olympics volunteer Kendra Hausfeld, of Minster, comforts three kittens after they were abandoned along with their mother and a fourth kitten in a field next to the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Some parents found the cats while attending a Special Olympics softball game on Thursday, July 14. The cats were found inside a plastic tub. Special Olympics organizer Jessica Guillozet called a friend who was willing to take care of the kittens and mother until they could find more permanent homes.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Making a splash

Hadley Borchers, 10 months, of Fort Loramie, sheds a few tears after being splashed by a jet of water while playing on the splash pad at Children’s Memorial Garden in Osgood on Wednesday, July 13. The Children’s Memorial Garden is run by the Do Good restaurant. Hadley’s parents are Zach and Julie Borchers.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Ronnie Mcdowell
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

July 3-9 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to 68 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. Five of the 68 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter. Say hi to Blue! Blue came to us as a stray, so our knowledge is limited and only to what we have observed. We believe Blue is a 7-year-old intact male Terrier Mix. Blue knows how to sit, shake and lay down. Blue loves treats and people. Blue is a very friendly, sweet dog who loves attention. Blue doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter. Blue weighs in at 65 lbs. Blue was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and is heartworm negative. Our adoptions are $90 cash/check. Our visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. We are located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Two local blood drives held July 19

SIDNEY — Two community blood drives will be held in Shelby County Tuesday, July 19. The Sidney community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sidney American Legion Post 217, 1265 N. Fourth St. The City of Sidney community blood drive will be held...
SIDNEY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Middle Tennessee#Vegetables#Charity#Fab
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

—————- The Parrott gun to be placed in the public square arrived this morning from New York City. It is at the C.H. & D. Depot. The Sidney Chautauqua opened this afternoon in Gramercy Park on East Court Street. There was a splendid crowd on hand to hear the opening number given by the Apollo Concert Company. This company, composed of five musicians, presented a varied program. The first session of the junior Chautauqua was held this morning.
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Ag Society hosts Miami County BBQ

TROY – Join the Miami County Ag Society and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County for the Miami County BBQ and Cruising for Hospice Car Show hosted at the Miami County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. for...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Johnston Farm family home rededicated

PIQUA — More than 250 people gathered for the rededication of the family home of John and Rachel Johnston Saturday afternoon, July 9. The near-perfect, sunny July Ohio weather contributed to the festive nature of the ceremonial ribbon cutting as board members and contributors who helped fund the project came together for the event.
PIQUA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
dayton.com

A ‘berry’ good day for berry picking

Berry picking is well underway across the area. Whether it’s a longstanding family tradition or a spontaneous weekend trip, berry picking and summertime go hand-in-hand. “We have a lot of repeat customers, people who come out year after year,” said Cathy Pullins, one of the owners of the family owned and operated Champaign Berry Farm in Urbana.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

EverHeart Hospice welcomes new team members

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice recently hired Jeralayne Ruiz, a board certified music therapist, and Sara Neal, a social worker, to its Hospice Care Team. Ruiz grew up in Long Island, New York, and moved to Ohio to attend Ohio University for undergraduate and graduate school. There, she earned two master’s degrees, one in music therapy and one in voice performance/pedagogy.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Loramie Township’s ‘Ready for the Combine’ up for bid

SIDNEY — Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, created 17 Shelby County barn paintings to raise awareness for historic barn preservation in November 2021. He then donated them to the County Wide Historical Alliance as a fundraising opportunity. A 2023 calendar and note cards were created with the images of the paintings.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

WellNow Urgent Care joins Piqua community

PIQUA — WellNow Urgent Care celebrated the opening of its’ new Piqua location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 14. Located at 201 E Ash St in Piqua, WellNow is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. “This is the perfect location....
PIQUA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy