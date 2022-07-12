Sidney resident helps feed children, families

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter. Say hi to Blue! Blue came to us as a stray, so our knowledge is limited and only to what we have observed. We believe Blue is a 7-year-old intact male Terrier Mix. Blue knows how to sit, shake and lay down. Blue loves treats and people. Blue is a very friendly, sweet dog who loves attention. Blue doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter. Blue weighs in at 65 lbs. Blue was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and is heartworm negative. Our adoptions are $90 cash/check. Our visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. We are located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO