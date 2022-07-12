ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Award nomination announcement begins

By LYNN ELBER
 2 days ago
Emmy Nominations FILE - A view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, is shown Sept. 22, 2019. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards will be announced early Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a virtual ceremony. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards are being announced, with “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” among the shows looking to add to their previous trophy hauls.

JB Smoove of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and Melissa Fumero of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" are announcing this year's contenders in a livestreamed ceremony on Emmys.com.

The nominees for best comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Hacks”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; "Ted Lasso" and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The nominees for variety talk series are: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Television Academy President Frank Scherma kicked off the nomination announcement by saying that a record number of shows had been submitted, which reflects that series production was an all-time high after being drastically reduced during the pandemic.

“Succession,” a 2020 top-drama winner, may face a showdown with “Squid Game” by the time The South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee.

The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. The possibility of Netflix's "Squid Game" joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming's global marketplace focus.

Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western “Yellowstone,” workplace thriller “Severance” and “Yellowjackets,” a hybrid survival and coming-of-age tale.

There are a number of outgoing shows looking for some final Emmy love. Among dramas that includes "This Is Us," and "Ozark," with "Insecure" and "black-ish" on the comedy side.

“The Crown,” which dominated the 2021 drama awards, wasn't televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.

For more on this year's Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards

Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Anthony Anderson Calls Emmys Racist For ‘Black-ish’ Snub In Comedic ‘Kimmel’ Monologue

Kenya Barris’ critically acclaimed Black-ish ended in April 2022 after eight years on-air. One of the show’s stars Anthony Anderson expected the Academy to nominate the sitcom for a multitude of nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards—but that wasn’t the case as the Academy shut the show out, earning only two nominations for Contemporary Costumes and Contemporary Hairstyling.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
John Oliver
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Trevor Noah
TIME

The Snubs, Surprises, and Historic Nods of the 2022 Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards—which will air on Sept. 12—arrived Tuesday morning in a fiercely competitive TV landscape. Prestige TV and docudramas have proliferated across networks and streamers, contributing to what TIME’s TV critic Judy Berman has dubbed “peak redundancy,” a phenomenon marked by tediously similar offerings on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV+.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Emmy Nominations Live Stream: Watch the Announcement

The nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards are being announced Tuesday morning. JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero have been tapped to announce the nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards, in a virtual ceremony starting at 8:30 am PT. More from The Hollywood Reporter. Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Roku Originals Score First-Ever Emmy Nominations, for ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ and Bill Burr Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Streaming platform Roku has officially picked up its first Emmy Awards nominations. The company’s free, ad-supported Roku Channel was recognized with two Emmy nods for rom-com movie “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” — for television movie and choreography for scripted programming — while Bill Burr landed a nomination for actor in a short-form comedy or drama series for comedy anthology series “Immoral Compass.” Roku picked up the streaming rights to “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” from Lionsgate, after NBC canceled primetime musical comedy series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” after two seasons. And “Immoral Compass” was originally set at Quibi, the...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Zendaya Makes Emmys History With Euphoria Producing Nomination

While Rue Bennett makes Euphoria viewers’ hearts ache, her portrayer, Zendaya, is making history. The actress serves as an executive producer on her HBO drama, which was nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category Tuesday during nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The nod makes Zendaya, who is 25, the youngest woman to receive a producing nomination at the Emmys.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, following recent speculation about whether or not he would take the gig. The news was confirmed in a report by ET, with a source telling the publication that Rock turned down the job in order to better focus on his comedy tour and upcoming special. Additionally, the source indicated that Rock is "over" Hollywood, and wants to travel and lay low once his tour concludes. Rock and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were both reportedly eyed to host the award ceremony, which will air on NBC this September, with producers Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment reportedly aiming for "ambitious choices" for the gig. According to a representative from the TV Academy cited in the report, the Emmys are still searching for a host, and are apparently not considering "going hostless." It was previously reported that talent from NBC and Peacock would be considered.
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

'Succession' tops Emmy noms with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars. "Squid Game" also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae, to earn 14 nods in total.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Jennifer Aniston’s New Project Snubbed From 2022 Emmy Awards

The Morning Show and Friends star Jennifer Aniston was nominated for a 2022 Emmy, but not for what insiders expected. The Emmys can be one of the most frustrating awards shows around. With so many shows across a multitude of stream services and networks, there will always be snubs. Many were surprised when the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees were announced.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: Could Jason Bateman Take Home an Emmy for the Show?

Starting in the 1950s, the Primetime Emmy Awards’ Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series has honored some impressive actors in some unforgettable TV roles. In fact, the actor holding the most wins within this category is Breaking Bad’s, Bryan Cranston. Cranston has won a total of four Emmys for his portrayal of Breaking Bad’s Walter White. Three of these wins came consecutively in 2008, 2009, and 2010. Last year, it was actor Josh O’Connor who took this award for his portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown.
TV & VIDEOS
