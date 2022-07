MINNEAPOLIS -- Jurors heard more compelling testimony Wednesday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach in an alleged road rage attack.Jamal Smith is charged with shooting Jay Boughton on a highway in Plymouth last summer.Among the witnesses Wednesday in the Hennepin County courtroom was the suspect's girlfriend, Rondelle Hardin. She clearly did not want to be there, testifying only because of a subpoena, and telling the court she still talks to Smith every day -- even after the court ordered him not to. Her testimony connected some important dots, including how she's the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO