Several years running, Ralph’s and Bayview Thriftway stores in Olympia are roasting chiles on Saturdays in August. Thriftway, partnering with Charlie’s Produce, is roasting Hatch chiles on site, alternating stores each weekend. Visit Ralph’s Thriftway August 5 and 19, and Bayview Thriftway August 12 and 26 to purchase your Hatch chiles. Or, pre-order online now. While there, enter the free giveaways, including major league baseball and soccer game tickets, no purchase is necessary. Come out and visit the huge tent where it’s all happening. Breath in the roasted chile aroma, listen to some festive music and take some chiles home.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO