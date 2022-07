GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials announced that Hailey has been found and is safe. “Some people think we can do it all, and we know we can’t,” said Grand Forks County Sheriff Andy Schneider about the search efforts in Gilby, ND. “And when we have people that know the area and know their way around and where to look it is just substantial and huge resource for us and that’s what helps us get this outcome. If it wasn’t for that farmer in that field we don’t know when we would have been able to find her.”

