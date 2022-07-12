Emmys 2022: See the Complete List of Nominations

CBS/NATAS/Shutterstock

Awards season is back! Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, July 12, two months before the ceremony hits NBC.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero and Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s J.B. Smoove — who are set to costar in Netflix’s upcoming workplace comedy, Blockbuster — teamed up to host the nominations announcement on Tuesday. Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma also joined in on the festivities.

This year’s Emmys will recognize the best in TV airing between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022. The eligibility cutoff eliminates some recent buzzy shows — including The Bear, Ms. Marvel and Queer as Folk — which have taken summer viewership by storm.

Unlike the 2021 ceremony, which was broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, the 74th annual Emmys will air on NBC and Peacock. While a host has yet to be announced, the awards will take place on Monday, September 12, to accommodate for the network’s Sunday Night Football schedule.

Critical darlings and fan favorites alike took home major trophies at the 73rd annual awards in September 2021. The Crown and Ted Lasso swept the drama and comedy categories, respectively, with Mare of Easttown and Hacks providing steady competition. When Jason Sudeikis won Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as soccer coach Ted Lasso on the AppleTV+ hit, he sent a sweet shout-out to his family.

“Thank you very much. So yeah, heck of a year,” the Saturday Night Live alum, 46, gushed on stage. “I would say that this show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life.”

The Virginia native continued, “I want to thank my folks, Dan and Kathy. My sisters Chris and Lizzie. My sisters that have been chosen outside of biology, Rachel. I want to thank my children, Otis and Daisy. … I want to thank folks at SNL. Lorne, who went to go take a dump now, perfect. He is going to get home — he’s going to watch. He loves watching the Emmys at home. It is fine. It’s fine. Which home is the big question!”

Production on season 3 of Ted Lasso is currently underway, but season 2 of the sports hit may be in the running for trophies at the 2022 Emmys. The Crown, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Boys — all of which have debuted to critical acclaim — aren’t eligible for this year’s awards.

Scroll down to see the list of 2022 Emmy nominees — and tune in to the ceremony on September 12 to see who sweeps.

Lead Actress (Comedy)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Quinta Brunson (Abbot Elementary)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Lead Actor (Comedy)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Laurie Metcalfe (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Directing (Comedy)

Hiro Murai (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders in the Building)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building)

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Writing (Comedy)

Abbott Elementary (“Pilot”)

Barry (“710N”)

Barry (“starting now”)

Hacks (“The One, The Only”)

Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)

Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)

What We Do in the Shadows (“The Casino”)

What We Do in the Shadows (“The Wellness Center”)

Lead Actress (Drama)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Supporting Actor (Drama)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress (Drama)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Guest Actor (Drama)

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Guest Actress (Drama)

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walker (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Directing (Drama)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ben Stiller (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)

Mark Mylod (Succession)

Cathy Yan (Succession)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)

Writing (Drama)

Better Call Saul (“Plan and Execution”)

Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)

Severance (“The Way We Are”)

Squid Game (“One Lucky Day”)

Succession (“All the Bells Say”)

Yellowjackets (“F Sharp”)

Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)

Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Lead Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Supporting Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Directing (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Danny Strong (Dopesick)

John Wells (Maid)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven)

The Dropout (Michael Showalter)

The Dropout (Francesca Gregorini)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Writing (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Dopesick (“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (“Man Handled”)

Maid (“Snaps”)

Station Eleven (“Unbroken Circle”)

The Dropout (“I’m In a Hurry”)

The White Lotus

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Variety Special (Live)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life And Diff’rent Strokes

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Documentary (Series)

100 Foot Wave

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Beatles: Get Back

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Documentary (Special)

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)

George Carlin’s American Dream

Lucy and Desi

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

Reality Series (Structured)

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Reality Series (Unstructured)

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

Host (Reality or Competition Series)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It)

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Animated Program

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If…?

