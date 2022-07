CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia jumped for the third straight day. The total number of hospitalizations was at 330 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Patients being treated in intenstive care was at 39, while the number of patients on a ventilator was at six. Recoveries were at 531,183.

