The Braves traded away Cristian Pache and Drew Waters, two outfield prospects, to make way for Michael Harris II. Turns out they were right to do so. Pache was dealt to the Oakland Athletics this offseason in a prospect-laden package for Matt Olson, who replaced Freddie Freeman and promptly signed an eight-year extension. While Pache has struggled in Oakland thus far, just as he did in his brief major-league stints in Atlanta, Harris II has excelled.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO