ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

World’s largest nonstop river race begins Tuesday, ends in St. Charles

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyaEI_0gcvNzme00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Hundreds of paddlers will take on Missouri’s waters for a cross-state, nonstop river race that begins Tuesday. The multi-day competition is set to end Friday in St. Charles.

The premier paddling event is known as the Missouri American Water Missouri River 340 river race . Organizers say the MR340 is the world’s longest, nonstop race involving canoes or kayaks, boaters can choose to paddle all day and night or take short breaks. The event aims to support river preservation and environmental stewardship.

Family and friends show support after Jeff Burton enters hospice care

More than 600 people, some as groups and some as individuals, began the 340-mile trek on Tuesday near Kansas City, Kansas. Solo paddlers have 86 hours to complete the course, while groups must complete the race in 85 hours. There are nine checkpoints along the route, and cutoff times will be associated with those checkpoints based on the 86-hour pace.

Organizers say the champions could arrive at the race’s endpoint by Wedneday morning. Competitors have until Friday’s 7 p.m. deadline to make it to the Lewis & Clark Boat House & Museum in St. Charles. Around two-thirds of registered paddlers completed the race last year.

Top Story : June inflation rose 9.1%, reached new 40-year high

Returning for its 17th year, the MR340 is described online as a one-of-a-kind river experience:

“Imagine a race across the entire state of Missouri, just you and your boat thrown against 340 miles of wind, heat, bugs and rain. This ain’t no mama’s boy float trip. This race promises to test your mettle from the first stroke in Kansas City to the last gasp in St. Charles. Just entering it will impress your friends. Finishing it will astound them… and winning it? Well, you always thought you were sort of a legend anyway, didn’t you? It’s time to prove it.”

Proceeds will benefit the Missouri River Relief and the Lewis & Clark Boat House & Museum. For a map of the race course and various checkpoints, click here . For more information on the race and celebrations planned around it, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

Want A Day Trip? Try These 10 Summer Day Trips In Missouri

Having lived about 6 years of my life in Missouri, I do appreciate that we do get all 4 seasons. The spring and summer months are a bit warmer. But this summer heat has been hot and humid. Summer will end Sept 22. So still lots of time to organize a day trip. I have 10 suggestions for you to try. They all should be worth the time.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

St. Louis scratchers player wins $50,000 prize

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Someone scratching a “Bonus Word Crossword” scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery won $50,000. They claimed the prize at the regional office in St. Louis on July 5. The $3 ticket was sold at the “On the Run” convenience store on Olive Road...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Kansas City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The barbecue melts in your mouth. The aroma and mouth-watering taste of a freshly grilled steak ranks among the most flavorful meals you’ll ever enjoy. That about describes Kansas City’s culinary scene, right?
KANSAS CITY, KS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Burton
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#World#Kayaks#American
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: July 15-17

Does your weekend calendar need a refresh? There’s plenty to do around Kansas City this weekend. Here are five happenings to look forward to. One of the largest celebrations of arts and culture in the Kansas City metropolitan area, this two-week festival includes hundreds of experiences throughout Kansas City. After two years of virtual performances, KC Fringe is back with 289 live shows, 57 productions, 23 visual artists, and 13 venues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

Cyclists ride across Illinois to support families of fallen officers

ALTON, Ill. – Dozens of cyclists began an emotional ride through Illinois Thursday. They’re supporting families of officers killed in the line of duty. The 18th annual Cycle Across Illinois left from Alton. Riders are law enforcement officers along with supporters of officers who have been killed in the line of duty. The 340-mile ride benefits the Illinois chapter […]
ALTON, IL
Y101

Did You Know There Were 3 Ancient Volcanoes in Missouri?

When I think of Missouri (and I do often actually), I think of a lot of things. Fishing, canoeing, Mark Twain and volcanoes. Oh, wait. I never think of Missouri and volcanoes, but apparently I should since I've now learned there were no less than 3 ancient volcanoes in the Show Me State.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

‘Music and horns’ declare Missouri lottery jackpot win

FENTON, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery says that a man got quite a surprise when checking his Show Me Cash ticket at the Gas N Stuff convenience store on Old Highway 41. “I scanned it,” he said. “And music and horns started playing out of the machine, and I didn’t know what was going on!”
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy