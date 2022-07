Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Thursday said a controversial job he’s taken on the board of a community bank has been highly educational and will pay about $20,000 a year. Husted’s decision to serve on the board of Heartland Bank stirred controversy when it became public last month for at least two reasons: His office initially wouldn’t disclose how much the gig paid, and it could be a conflict of interest because the governor’s office controls the state agency that regulates banks.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO