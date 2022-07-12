ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Cattle truck flips, at least 10 cattle dead

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 2 days ago

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Fire Department called Monday’s crash an “ordeal” after a semi overturned with 60 head of cattle.

The RCPD was called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Fancy Creek Road and Winkler Mills Road near Randolph Monday around 9:15 a.m. Police reported a 2016 Peterbilt truck hauling livestock lost control, went down an embankment and overturned.

(Courtesy Photo/Riley County Fire District #1)

The driver of the truck had minor cuts and scrapes, however, at least 10 cows were killed or had to be put down because of their injuries, according to the fire department.

“This was quite an ordeal,” said RCFD #1 Deputy Chief Martens. “There was 60 head of cattle in the trailer when it overturned. Crews were out in the heat for about five hours using jaws of life to get the cattle out. Unfortunately, at least 10 cows were either killed during the crash or had to be put down because of injuries. Neighbors and local farmers helped round up the cattle while we worked on the trailer.”

The Riley County Fire District #1 responded to help assist with getting the cattle out of the truck, according to a release.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) arrived on scene to monitor responders for heat-related illness. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

“(Today) has been a great example of how people in Riley County pull together and help when needed,” said Martens.

