Georgia shooting stemmed from dispute between 2 women arguing over man who fathered their children

By Chuck Williams
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New details emerged this morning in a Saturday night shooting death on Trask Drive.

According to police, 26-year-old Sybearia Paige died after being shot outside a party at a South Columbus residence over the weekend.

Police said the suspect in the shooting, Brooklyn Johnson, 21, turned herself in to police shortly after the shooting. Johnson made her initial court appearance on Monday morning.

According to Recorder’s Court testimony, Johnson and Paige both had children by the same father and had been in a running dispute for two years. The father of the children was not named during the court proceedings.

Both women were at the party when Paige blocked in the vehicle Johnson was in, according to Columbus Police detective Roy Green.

Johnson’s defense attorney, Shevon Thomas, Sr. argued that the shooting was self-defense.

“She was trying to leave. Got in her car and the deceased came and blocked her in. So, to me the facts kind of speak for themself. She came and started beating the crap out of her. Reached through the driver’s side door, the deceased did, and was beating the crap out of my client,” Thomas said. “And this is all after someone who had been there trying to defuse the situation, she slapped him out of the way. Popped him for him to get out of the way then proceeded to aggressively beating my client while she was sitting in the car, and couldn’t leave.”

Multiple witnesses claimed Paige approached Johnson’s vehicle and threw punches through the passenger window. That’s when Johnson is accused of firing three shots, killing Paige. There was no testimony that Paige had a gun.

The case was bound over to Superior Court. Thomas said he will try as early as Tuesday to get bail for his client.

Comments / 17

Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
2d ago

What a waste of energy. Why beat each other. He IS the one who could Not keep Himself for his woman. Now .. you are going to have a record because of this dude. Whooooooppppp His Behind. Not each other.

Reply
13
m
2d ago

keep your hands and feet to yourselves like your mother and your kindergarten teacher taught you

Reply(1)
8
Andrea Sneed
1d ago

Wait ...so she's gonna be incarcerated one is deceased and he probably had 3 more waiting on the sideline ... only victims are those babies who will most likely grow up without supportive parents. it's so sad to see things like this

Reply
3
