Peloton to outsource all manufacturing as part of its turnaround efforts

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeloton said Tuesday it plans to exit all of its in-house manufacturing and instead will expand its current relationship with Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial, in a bid to turn the money-losing business around. Peloton Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy said this is a step for the company to simplify...

McDonald’s is buying out one of its biggest and most prominent franchisees

McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company, one of the chain’s largest, oldest and best-known operators, the franchisee confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday. Caspers Company’s CEO is Blake Casper, who has served in several internal leadership roles and who was instrumental in the 2018 formation of the National Owners Association, McDonald’s independent franchise organization. He had served as its chairman ever since.
Engadget

Tonal lays off 35 percent of its workforce

Connected fitness equipment maker Tonal is laying off 35 percent of its workforce, according to CNBC. Like Peloton, the company grew its headcount significantly over the last two years as demand for its product, a home weightlifting system, skyrocketed due to pandemic lockdowns. Before the start of 2020, Tonal employed about 110 people. It now has closer to 750 workers, CEO Aly Orady told CNBC. Orday said the move would help put Tonal on track to start making money within the next few months as it looks to go public.
TechCrunch

Rivian CEO confirms layoffs could be part of restructuring to stay ‘nimble’

The email, viewed by TechCrunch, provides a broad outline of the company’s previously shared strategy for the next 18 months “in order to stay ahead of the changing economic landscape.” That strategy is focused on four key areas: ramping production of its R1T and R1S vehicles and electric delivery van (EDV), accelerating development of its next-gen R2 platform, ramping EV charging and service infrastructure and “optimizing” costs and operating expenses.
Fortune

Chipmaking CEOs say they need long-delayed CHIPS Act funding to save U.S. chip manufacturing. But it won’t work

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The CHIPS Act is the center of Washington’s attention. Chipmakers, from Intel Corporation to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, are not-so-subtly implying that their multi-billion-dollar projects are at risk if Congress doesn’t approve the $52 billion in subsidies they promised last year.
Family Handyman

How the Construction Industry Can Fill 490,000 Open Jobs

Housing affordability is quickly becoming a significant issue in the U.S. To combat the rising cost of housing, the U.S needs a robust and healthy construction industry. But even though the latest reports show hourly earnings for construction workers are climbing faster than ever, the industry still finds itself facing a large and growing labor gap.
The New York Times

Jobs Aplenty, but a Shortage of Care Keeps Many Women From Benefiting

Christy Charny has struggled to find child care for her 12-week-old daughter that will accommodate her work schedule. (Jimena Peck/The New York Times) A dearth of child care and elder care choices is causing many women to reorganize their working lives and prompting some to forgo jobs altogether, hurting the economy at a moment when companies are desperate to hire, and forcing trade-offs that could impair careers.
Barry Mccarthy
Engadget

Rivian CEO tells staff the company is carrying out a 'major' cost-cutting effort

Electric vehicle maker Rivian is planning a "major" cost-cutting drive and will be "as thoughtful as possible as we consider any reductions," CEO RJ Scaringe wrote in a memo to employees. Scaringe sent the note in response to reports that Rivian is planning up to 700 or so layoffs, primarily among non-engineering teams.
The Associated Press

H.B. Fuller Partners with Enimac to Strengthen E-commerce Packaging

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) announced today that it has entered a strategic partnership in North America with Enimac, an international tape application equipment manufacturer that serves over 100 customers in more than 30 countries. The agreement brings together specialists from both companies, who effectively combine their market and application expertise with advanced knowledge on pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes to support the growing e-commerce packaging industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005038/en/ H.B. Fuller-Enimac strategic partnership for the e-commerce packaging market (Photo: Business Wire)
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
NBC News

Amazon Prime Day 2022: 40+ best sales and deals to shop now

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Today marks the second and final day of...
freightwaves.com

Veo Robotics: Robots are not replacing manufacturing workers

Robotics implementation in manufacturing continues to increase, with more than half of manufacturers saying they now have 10 or more robots in operations. Additionally, 57% of global manufacturers said the robots they are deploying are not displacing human workers but rather working alongside them to allow human laborers to perform more skilled, less-repetitive work.
TechCrunch

What can Black VCs and founders expect in H2 2022?

The past few months have seen private market investors reduce their investment pace as a possible recession looms, but that 1% figure has barely budged, meaning economic rain or shine, it’s always a challenging time to be a Black founder. This frustration is compounded because two years ago, “the...
Motley Fool

Business Is Booming for Etsy, Even as the Stock Market Slumps

According to third-party data, Etsy app downloads are unseasonably high right now. Expectations for Etsy near term are low and the market could be in for a pleasant surprise with Q2 results. Whether Q2 is stellar or not, Etsy is demonstrating it has staying power. You’re reading a free article...
teslarati.com

Lordstown Motors continues executive shakeup, working toward Endurance production

Lordstown Motors announced today it promoted several of its executives, continuing to mix up its front office in preparation for the production of the Endurance all-electric pickup. Daniel Ninivaggi, who assumed the role of CEO after Steve Burns was relieved of his duties, has been elected to serve as Lordstown’s...
Distractify

TikToker Urges Office Workers to Use All of Their Paid Time off as Corporate "Doesn’t Care”

Research indicates that America is the most overworked country in the world. And despite the fact that US citizens, despite reportedly working longer hours than others, are currently living in a time period where it is more difficult to buy a house than it was during the great depression. Rising inflation rates are also outpacing salary raises that have been implemented in some industries and positions to boot, meaning Americans are getting less for their dollar.
The Associated Press

Unity Announces Merger Agreement with ironSource

SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, and ironSource, (NYSE: IS), a leading business platform that empowers mobile content creators to turn their apps into scalable, successful businesses, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which ironSource will merge into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity via an all-stock deal, where each ordinary share of ironSource will be exchanged for 0.1089 shares of Unity common stock. Once closed, current Unity stockholders will own approximately 73.5% and current ironSource shareholders will own approximately 26.5% of the combined company. The companies’ complementary offerings create a unique end-to-end platform that allows creators to create, publish, run, monetize, and grow live games and RT3D content seamlessly. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005473/en/ Unity Announces Merger Agreement with ironSource (Graphic: Business Wire)
