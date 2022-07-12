‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Gabby’s First Impression Rose Pick

Bachelor Nation fans can’t wait to continue watching The Bachelorette 2022. ABC brought Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on as the two new leads of the season, and the women handed out their First Impression Roses in the first episode. So, who did Gabby choose? Here’s what to know about the Bachelorette’s First Impression Rose pick.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead regarding episode 1.]

Mario Vassall received Gabby Windey’s First Impression Rose

Gabby Windey speaking to Mario | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette 2022 started with a bang. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey greet the 32 men as they leave the limos, and they include identical twins Joey and Justin, meatball lover James, and several jokes about Clayton Echard — the man who broke Gabby and Rachel’s hearts.

The women then start making greater connections with the men indoors. Gabby makes an early connection with Mario Vassall, and they kiss. Ultimately, Gabby gives her First Impression Rose to Mario, as he swept her off her feet early on.

Mario’s a personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois, and host Jesse Palmer loves him. The host gushed about Mario via TikTok in June 2022. “He’s a self-proclaimed nerd,” he explained, according to Us Weekly. “Great personality, phenomenal dancer. … Big energy. Mario brings the juice. Big energy, really funny, he’s a great guy, good time to be around. He’s the dude in the room — when they’re all sitting on the couches and they’re all talking, everyone’s laughing because of what Mario said. But he is looking for his forever partner.“

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoilers: Does Mario Vassall make it to Gabby Windey’s final 4?

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia greeting Mario | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

With Mario Vassall receiving the First Impression Rose, does this mean he makes it all the way to the end? Historically, many of the First Impression Rose winners make it quite far — but they don’t end up with the lead.

According to The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers from Reality Steve, Johnny DePhillipo, Erich Schwer, and Jason Alabaster definitely make it into Gabby’s top four.

Johnny is a realtor in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and he hopes to find a woman who is “intelligent, outgoing, and athletic.” Erich works as a real estate analyst in Bedminster, New Jersey, and he describes himself as “a ​​low-key, funny, outdoorsy, and a bit mysterious with a fun side.” As for Jason, he works as an investment banker in Santa Monica, California. He’s looking for an “adventurous” and authentic woman.

So, who is Gabby’s fourth man she chooses? Reality Steve hasn’t confirmed who the fourth is, but he believes it’s Justin Budfuloski. Justin is a self-proclaimed optimist and physical therapist living in Solana Beach, California. This also means Mario doesn’t make it as far as some fans might expect.

The new promo shows potential trouble ahead for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

According to Reality Steve’s The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers, Gabby and Rachel choose their individual men in the third rose ceremony. And a new preview for upcoming episodes shows Rachel gets rejected several times by men she hopes to deepen her connection with.

“I’m here for Gabby,” James tells Rachel in a promo after she asks if he’ll accept her rose.

It seems both women end up with their own separate final four men, though, so it all works out in the end. But early trailers show a lot of tears, rejections, and flip-flopping in the process.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

