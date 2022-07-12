ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cancer Causing Weed Killer Found In Most Americans' Urine, Study Says

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
Weed killer being sprayed on a corn field. Photo Credit: Pixabay/hpgruesen

Monsanto, a weed killer known for causing cancer, was discovered in the urine of most Americans, according a multi-agency government study.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey collected urine samples from participants ages six and up and found glyphosate in 1,885 of 2,310 samples, according to the study results.

The chemical is the active ingredient in Roundup weed killer, which is made by Monsanto, a company which has battled thousands of lawsuits over it's cancer causing properties.

Monsanto was purchased by Bayer in 2018, which continues to face court cases over the weed killers connections to Hodgkin's lymphoma following a US Supreme Court decision allowing the cases to go forward.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has a threshold of less than 0.14% in humans for exposure rates to glyphosate, but the International Agency for Research on Cancer – which is part of the World Health Organization — classifies glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans."

Bayer plans to begin phasing out use of the chemical in consumer goods by 2023 but it will remain in their industrial products and will be available to farmers.

