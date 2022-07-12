53-year-old man disappeared in Utah river trying to save a woman, daughter says

An eight-year-old boy from Texas died after being trapped between a washing machine and dryer while playing hide and seek at his relative’s home in Georgia, police said.Wrangler Hendrix was discovered “wedged between a washer and dryer” by his family on Friday while playing with his cousins in Coolidge, Georgia, said Captain Tim Watkins, from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.Wrangler is believed to have died from positional asphyxiation, the law enforcement official told People magazine.An official autopsy is expected to be performed on Wednesday.Deputies responded to a call at the home at around 6.15pm on Friday, around 5-10 minutes after...
