NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported this week.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, an individual approached someone in the 5700-block of Vandyke Road (21206), put a gun to their head, and demanded money.

The victim did not comply and was struck in the head.

At 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11, a known individual stabbed someone in the 9000-block of Franklin Square Drive in Rosedale (21237).

The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Photo via Unsplash

The post Stabbing reported in Rosedale, man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn appeared first on Nottingham MD .