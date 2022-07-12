ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, MD

Stabbing reported in Rosedale, man robbed at gunpoint near Hazelwood Inn

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported this week.

At 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, an individual approached someone in the 5700-block of Vandyke Road (21206), put a gun to their head, and demanded money.

The victim did not comply and was struck in the head.

At 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11, a known individual stabbed someone in the 9000-block of Franklin Square Drive in Rosedale (21237).

The suspect was subsequently arrested.

