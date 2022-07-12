ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

53-year-old man disappeared in Utah river trying to save a woman, daughter says

By Don Sweeney
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GhSj_0gcvKcpo00

A man swept away by the Colorado River near Moab has been found dead, Utah officials say.

Clay Petty, 53, vanished near the Potash Boat Ramp while saving a 63-year-old woman from drowning, his daughter wrote on Facebook.

“Please spread the word to folks but please keep your words positive only as we still don’t have a definitive answer,” wrote Brook Anastasia Day late Monday night. “Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers while we look for my daddy.”

Petty was swept downstream at 3:30 p.m. local time Sunday, July 10, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

His body was found at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, about a mile south of the boat ramp, sheriff’s officials reported.

Sheriff’s officials said he vanished while helping someone across the river.

Moab, population 5,300, is a city in eastern Utah near the Colorado border.

Boat accident kills 32-year-old woman in second death at Colorado lake in 48 hours

18-year-old dies in third drowning in two weeks at California lake, officials say

15-year-old swimmer dies after boat strikes her in the Ozarks, Missouri officials say

Comments / 1

Related
890kdxu.com

Man Swept Away In Colorado River Found Dead

(Grand County, UT) -- The Grand County Sheriff's Office says the body of a man swept away in the Colorado River near Moab has been found. The body of Clay Petty was found yesterday morning about a mile south of where he was swept away. The Sheriff's Office says Petty was trying to help someone cross the river near the Potash Boat Ramp on Sunday.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Monday night release: Grand County identifies man swept downstream Sunday

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, July 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man missing since Sunday afternoon. Clay Petty was reported “unaccounted for” after he was washed downstream in the river around 3:30 p.m. near the Potash Boat Ramp, according to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
303
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy