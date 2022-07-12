ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Cox pleads with Utahns to use good fire sense

Photo: Gov. Spencer J. Cox Utah Fire sense

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is asking all Utahns to be diligent and help prevent human-caused wildfires. As of now, there are at least five active fires in Utah.

Those fires have burned more than 13,000 acres of land over three days. All but three of the 25 fires that burned over the weekend were human-caused — meaning most were preventable.

Gov. Cox stated “We’ve seen fires threaten homes, evacuate neighborhoods, and cause ash to fall from the sky. With temperatures continuing to hover in the triple digits all week and no rain in sight, we need every single Utahn to act responsibly when it comes to fire prevention.” and went on to say “It’s worked before. Last year, Utahns used good Fire Sense and cut human-caused wildfires by 51% — that’s more than 500 fires that never started.”

Please, play it smart. Use good Fire Sense. Together we can prevent wildfires and keep Utah safe.

For Utah Wildfire Fire Prevention information check out https://utahfiresense.org/

