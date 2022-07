With less than 12 hours remaining before they lose the ability to offer an eight-year deal, the Calgary Flames are putting forward their best offer for Johnny Gaudreau. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff tweets that Calgary has offered an eight-year deal worth more than $10M per season, which would make the pending free-agent winger one of the highest-paid players in the NHL. He notes that if Gaudreau leaves Calgary Wednesday “it likely won’t be because of money.”

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO