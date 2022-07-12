ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Puppy snatched by man riding scooter back home in Queens

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A beloved family puppy that was snatched by a man on a scooter in Queens is back home Tuesday after two women claimed the bought the dog without realizing he was stolen.

According to Gil family, a woman called them after seeing a flyer posted in neighborhood and said she had purchased their dog, named Off-White, from a man.

The two women met up with family on Sunday night and returned the pooch, who was not yet 1 at the time he was stolen.

Off-White has lost some weight but otherwise appeared healthy, but he will visit veterinarian for a check up to be sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7qE4_0gcvJYHz00

The dog was stolen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, on 88th Avenue in Ozone Park.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and showed the thief engaging with 75-year-old Carlos Gil, admiring the mixed breed.

Gil was out enjoying the nice weather with the puppy and a second dog, when the man on the scooter rode up.

He is seen on the video petting the puppy and then picking it up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUwq2_0gcvJYHz00

He then tries to drive forwards on the scooter while still holding the dog, and Gil can be seen getting in from of him and trying to stop him.

"When he took off on his bike, I tried to push him," Gil said in Spanish. "He rushed away, but I thought he was going to hit a pole. Because I wanted to take him out."

Ultimately, the thief was able to drive around him and speed off.

There are still no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS | Brian Laundrie's notebook revealed: 'I ended her life'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwNQ0_0gcvJYHz00

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABCNY

Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver was beaten up by a man who accused the driver of hitting his car Wednesday in Brooklyn. Surveillance video showed four men surrounding a 31-year-old man in front of 920 Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 4:45 p.m. The victim told police that...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ozone Park, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Scooter#Crime Stoppers#Informa
ABCNY

Woman lying in bed hit by stray bullet in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 37-year-old woman was shot while lying in bed in her Brooklyn apartment by a stray bullet that went through her window. The woman was in her first floor apartment on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights when a gunshot was fired outside around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man hits woman in Bronx building, steals jewelry worth $31,700: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man hit a woman inside her building in the Bronx before taking her jewelry worth around $31,700 on July 4, police said on Wednesday. The 46-year-old victim was on the second floor of her residential building in the vicinity of East 169th Street and Grant Highway when the suspect […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

Alleged stabber of homeless NYC men held, grim details revealed

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of stabbing three fellow homeless men in Manhattan, one of them fatally, was ordered held without bail during a court appearance on Thursday, as prosecutors detailed “a heinous and chilling pattern of violent crimes.” Now formally charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, Trevon Murphy, 40, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Trio Steals $111,000 in Jewelry From Zales Store at Queens Mall: Police

Police are looking for two men and a woman who pulled off a six-figure heist in Queens. The theft happened around 7 p.m. on June 6 at a Zales jewelry store in the Queens Center Mall. Police said the two men removed a glass pane from a display case and snatched the goods, while the woman acted as a lookout.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suspect charged in Manhattan stabbings of homeless men: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing three fellow homeless men in Manhattan, one of whom died, according to police. Trevon Murphy, 40, was arrested early Wednesday in Harlem, officials said during an afternoon press briefing at One Police Plaza. Murphy was being interrogated by police Wednesday afternoon. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Luis Maldonado, 41, Arrested

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 0606 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 34th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Luis Maldonado. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

23-Year-Old Woman Shoved Into Manhattan Apartment in Rape Attempt: NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say shoved a 23-year-old woman into her Manhattan apartment and tried to rape her over the weekend, authorities say. The attacker approached the woman in her apartment building, near 11th Street and Third Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials. He then pushed her into her apartment and tried to rape her before running off with her wallet, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy