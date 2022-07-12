ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Plum

By Noah Holloway
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBdx7_0gcvJPLS00

July 12th– Meet Plum!

Plum is a 3 year-old spayed female.

She is a more relaxed dog than most for her age.

She loves to play and run, but will also be a couch potato at the flip of the switch.

She will make a great dog for any family that is interested in her.

If you’re interested in Plum, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Family asks for help to find Leo the leopard

BRACKNEY, Pa. — Every kid has a favorite stuffed animal, and 8-year-old Nokomis Shirey of Susquehanna County is no exception. For Nokomis, it was Leo. Back in June, Nokomis made the trip down to Florida to visit her dad for the summer. When she realized Leo the leopard was left behind in Brackney.
BRACKNEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Sports
Broome County, NY
Pets & Animals
Broome County, NY
Lifestyle
News Channel 34

Sign up for a Binghamton walk/run event to help local charities

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Sign up today for the 545 fundraiser walk/run event that will take place on Saturday, July 30th. The event is a fundraiser for 5 local charities: Mom’s House, A Room to Heal, Habitat for Humanity Broome County, Marcy House, and Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton. Donations in addition to the registration fee are encouraged.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Meet Plum#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

Johnson City Carousel Day is coming up

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Carousel Day will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at CFJ Park in Johnson City. The event, centered around the CFJ carousel, is free to attend and includes a variety of entertainers, food and craft vendors, and representatives from multiple community organizations and agencies.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Historic home in Elmira is open for tours

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The John W. Jones Museum officially opened to the public yesterday. The historic landmark is named after John W. Jones, a prominent figure in Elmira. Jones escaped slavery in the early 1800s and would go on to help freeing hundreds of other slaves through the Underground Railroad. Talima Aaron, Board of […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

A D.C. advocate shares concern about the dangers of horseracing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The dangers of horse racing is a growing concern following the death of a popular horse, “Heavy Handed Hanna,” who tragically died after taking a step and injuring her left back leg in a harness-related accident last weekend. According to Peta.org, between 700 and 800 racehorses are injured and die every […]
ANIMALS
News Channel 34

Grass Roots returns to the Southern Tier

TRUMANSBURG, NY-(WIVT/WBGH) The 30th annual Finger Lakes Grass Roots Festival is back starting on July 21st through the 24th. With performances by founding band Donna the Buffalo, The Infamous Stringdusters, Galactic, Cory Henry, Marty Stuart, John Brown’s Body, Dobet Gnahore, DakhaBrakha, Peter Rowan, Willie Watson and Keith Frank. Families...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
CNY News

Historic And Exclusive Oneonta Emmons Farm Hits The Market At $4.2M

One of Oneonta, NY's most stately and historic properties with over 271 acres has gone up for sale for a cool $4.2 million after being in the same family since before 1935. According to listing company Corcoran Country Living, 19 Emmons Farm is named after Asa Emmons who came to what is now known as Oneonta in the early 1800s, cleared the land, and started building. It was on the Emmons Farm property that the first tavern was built (1840) and then a schoolhouse (1850). The house for sale was originally built in 1906 and owned by a man named Kendrick Morgan. This stately home is now an incredible, 6-family luxury apartment building and includes a 4-family apartment Carriage House, The Granary building which is a duplex, a cottage home "the Morgan", and even a greenhouse.
ONEONTA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy