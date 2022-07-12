WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Plum

July 12th– Meet Plum!

Plum is a 3 year-old spayed female.

She is a more relaxed dog than most for her age.

She loves to play and run, but will also be a couch potato at the flip of the switch.

She will make a great dog for any family that is interested in her.

If you’re interested in Plum, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

