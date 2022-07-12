ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

JPD LIVE! @ GMFS

fourstateshomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re happy to be back with Captain Davis from the...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS: Bubba’s Life Swap

Bubba’s out of the studio and at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Joplin. We’ll learn why this process is so important, and if Bubba’s got what it takes as he swaps lives. He’s back at it again! In the second part of Bubba’s Life Swap, they put...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns just east of Joplin city limits

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Thursday tipsters alerted us to an overturned car on FF/East 32nd, just east of the Joplin City limits. The area is very close to jurisdiction lines. Three departments were dispatched Duenweg Fire (arrived, secured scene, left) Joplin Fire was alerted however it was in the Diamond Fire District.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS: Ottawa County Elder Day Roundup

We’re happy to talk with Debbie about the Ottawa County Elder Day Roundup! It’s a free event happening at Buffalo Run Casino. It will have a lot of information for Senior Citizens, as well as a lot of fun!
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

19:15 – An officer was dispatched to Ware and Walker streets for a damaged utility pole. 11:56 – I was dispatched to Brock Sheet Metal, 1902 W. Macarthur Drive, in reference to property damage. 16:19 – I was dispatched to MacArthur Drive and Jefferson Street for a motor...
WEBB CITY, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

One year later. No answers.

Mystery remains around murder of local Long; investigation still open. On March 31, 2021, Willard resident Russell Long was seen for the last time by a member of his family. On June 4, his remains were found on Farm Rd. 59, two miles northwest of Bois D’Arc. About three-and-a-half months later, Captain Marc Staeger, of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), told the Commonwealth that they were looking into a person of interest in Long’s death, but couldn’t release their name.
WILLARD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Glasgow sentenced for drug trafficking, awaiting fate in fatal DWI

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin woman already spending prison time is sentenced for drug trafficking – and will soon learn her fate in a fatal DWI case. Rita Glasgow is currently serving a 7-year prison term for a 2017 charge of possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County. In 2019, she entered a guilty plea agreeing to take part in a court program. However, she did not complete that program. So, in February of 2022, a judge sentenced her to 7 years for this crime.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Industrial complex fire, Owens Corning on State Line Road

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 1:45 p.m. Wednesday reports of smoke and flames at the Owens Corning Complex at 1983 State Line Road alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire, METS Ambulance, Joplin Police responded. Galena Kansas Fire and Quapaw Nation Fire responded as mutual aid. Radio reports from Joplin Fire Station No.6 were that smoke was visible as they pulled...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer and pickup collide in Ottawa County, closing US-60

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday morning at 7:40 a.m. a two-vehicle crash closed US-60 just inside Oklahoma as a tractor trailer crashed and a pickup directly in front of Indigo Sky Casino. Eastern Shawnee Police, Wyandotte Fire and EMS responded. Screenshot during crash incident shows traffic patterns and location in front of casino.Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper tells us on scene...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in Newton County crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:30 a.m. reports of a single vehicle crash along Route P just east of Freedom Lane alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies responded. Driver said he was not injured. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Missouri State Highway Patrol...
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: New details released in Table Rock Lake fatality, a flipped trash truck shuts down Hwy 59

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the operator of a boat that drove into a crowd on Table Rock Lake was not intoxicated. Authorities say Sunday afternoon a pontoon boat drove into a crowd, killing a 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon Missouri and injuring two other people. Investigators originally suspected the boat operator may have been intoxicated, but have now determined that was not the case. Authorities have not made any arrests. Find more details from the MHP crash report here.
GOODMAN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland cop faces Newton County domestic abuse charges

FAIRLAND – A Fairland police officer was charged in Missouri with domestic violence charges. Colin Raye Kirk, 28, of Loma Linda, Mo., was charged in the Circuit Court of Newton County in Neosho with three felonies; domestic assault in the first degree and two counts in the third degree, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree.
FAIRLAND, OK
Four States Home Page

Newton County Fair Queen wears many “crowns”

NEOSHO, Mo. — For Seneca High School Senior, Jori Todd, this year’s Newton County Fair was a grand success. Todd was crowned grand champion in the sewing category for her creation: A red, Lucille Ball inspired, evening gown. But, her sewing skills wasn’t the only thing Todd was crowned for. This year, she was nominated […]
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: cyclist dies, manufacturing plant fire, bridge delayed and a blood test for cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin police say the cyclist hit by a Newton County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle has succumbed to his injuries. The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. last Thursday near East 32-nd and South Finley streets in Joplin. Authorities say the deputy’s SUV collided with a motorized bicycle and sent it’s rider, 44-year-old Ryan Hunnell of Joplin, to the hospital. Police announced Hunnell died of his injuries on Sunday. JPD’s major crash team is investigating. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

