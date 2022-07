Nearly 200 cities and counties across Southern California that failed to meet a state deadline to rezone land for housing have been granted a three-year extension. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation to extend the deadline for 191 out of 197 cities and counties that had failed to adopt a new housing plan by early February, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. The final deadline had been Oct. 15.

