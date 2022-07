Inflation is hitting many parts of everyday life for Americans. Fuel prices are soaring and airlines are pushing skyrocketing jet fuel costs to consumers. That hasn't dampened the desire for travel from Americans who suffered through two years of COVID lockdowns. This pent up demand has been called 'revenge travel'. With inflation tugging at consumers' pockets and rising ticket prices, how long could the 'revenge travel' trend last?

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO